Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Jeopardy!’ Ratings Put Him In Second Among Guest Hosts

Aaron Rodgers seems to have won over quite a few people during his stint as guest host of Jeopardy!. The Green Bay Packer quarterback two-week run was well-received, and his dedication to the game looks to have paid off.

Rodgers’ time as host was preceded by Jeopardy!‘s most controversial guest, Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fans and past contestants were outraged that the infamous television personality would be at the reins, and it certainly showed in the ratings.

According to TheWrap, Dr. Oz’s final week earned a 5.2 rating, the show’s second-lowest of this year. Once Rodgers took over, the ratings spiked 14 percent up to 5.6, putting the show back on top of the syndicated TV leaderboards. Rodgers also looks to have done better than TV veteran Katie Couric, whose second week saw Jeopardy! fall behind Family Feud in the ratings.

As TheWrap notes, Ken Jennings still holds the record for the highest guest host ratings so far, which is unsurprising given the fact that he was the very first host to appear after Trebek’s final episode. He was also the frontrunner for the position of permanent host before the guest hosting, although a few controversies and the string of successful hosts — Dr. Oz excluded — has many unsure about who will take over for the legendary Alex Trebek.

