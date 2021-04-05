Aaron Rodgers Heading For Career Change After ‘Jeopardy!’ Debut?

Aaron Rodgers just appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and dished to the titular host that he’d been enjoying his guest hosting stint on Jeopardy! so much that he wouldn’t mind sticking around for the long haul. Fans of both the show and of Rogers himself have reacted to the NFL star’s confession, and the reception so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

Aaron Rodgers Talks Future ‘Jeopardy!’ Hopes

Aaron Rodgers started his two-week run as temporary host on Jeopardy! today and it looks like he’s already made a strong impression on the audience. Luckily for fans, it seems like the hit trivia game show also made a good impression on Rodgers, who admitted that he wouldn’t mind making the temporary gig permanent.

The star quarterback mentioned that he’d shaved down his beard and had even thought of shaving it down to a mustache to pay tribute to late host Alex Trebek. In the end, he’d decided against shaving all of his facial hair away, though he confessed, to the host’s surprise and delight, “If it was a prerequisite to get the gig, no problem with it. No problem with it at all.”

“Whoa whoa whoa,” Pat McAfee interjected before Rodgers could change the subject. The host then asked if that meant Rodgers was campaigning to make his guest stint permanent. “I would love to be the host of Jeopardy!,” Rodgers stated, unequivocally.

"I would love to be the host of @Jeopardy yes" ~ @AaronRodgers12



GIVE THIS MAN THE GIG @JEOPARDY HE'S WILLING TO SHAVE & EVERYTHING #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/jEad8JEd6f — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2021

Fans of both Jeopardy! and Rodgers’ football career rejoiced at the admission. One fan of the quarterback wrote on Twitter, “There’s only one guy that’s good at everything, and that’s Aaron Rodgers.” Another commented, “Alex was great, this would be as close you could get to finding a good host.” Could this be Rodgers’ next career move? There are still other guest hosts waiting for their turn behind the podium, so we’ll have to wait and see who the permanent host ends up being.

