Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Aaron Rodgers wears his Green Bay Packers jersey and holds up a fist as he walks across the field News Aaron Rodgers Heading For Career Change After ‘Jeopardy!’ Debut?

Aaron Rodgers just appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and dished to the titular host that he’d been enjoying his guest hosting stint on Jeopardy! so much that he wouldn’t mind sticking around for the long haul. Fans of both the show and of Rogers himself have reacted to the NFL star’s confession, and the […]

 by Brianna Morton
DMX wears a black t shirt on stage as he performs News DMX Has A Long And Tragic History With Drug And Alcohol Abuse

DMX has been hospitalized after drug overdose on Friday night triggered a heart attack. The 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is now in a vegetative state and on life support. Through the years, DMX has landed in a number of troublesome situations with the law due to his substance abuse issues, though […]

 by Gossip Cop Staff
Meghan Markle making a funny face, sitting with Queen Elizabeth looking very serious. Royals Meghan Markle Confronted Queen Elizabeth, Told Her To ‘Drop Dead’?

Did Meghan Markle tell Queen Elizabeth to die? One cover story claimed the Duchess of Sussex blasted Queen Elizabeth and said she and Prince Harry were bigger than the royal family. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Spoiled Meghan’s Mean Meltdown!’ Last year, the National Enquirer ran a cover story about Markle telling Queen Elizabeth to “drop dead.” […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Ken Jeong is smiling and wearing a suit, standing with his wife, Tran Jeong, who is wearing an orange dress. Celebrities How Ken Jeong’s Wife, Tran Jeong, Influenced His Performance In ‘The Hangover’

Comedian Ken Jeong has an impressive Hollywood resume. In addition to starring in sitcoms like Community and Dr. Ken, he serves as a panelist on Fox’s The Masked Singer and hosts I Can See Your Voice, another singing competition show. But he’s perhaps best known for his role as Leslie Chow in The Hangover film […]

 by Jane Andrews
News

Aaron Rodgers Heading For Career Change After ‘Jeopardy!’ Debut?

B
Brianna Morton
4:48 pm, April 5, 2021
Aaron Rodgers wears his Green Bay Packers jersey and holds up a fist as he walks across the field
(Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers just appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and dished to the titular host that he’d been enjoying his guest hosting stint on Jeopardy! so much that he wouldn’t mind sticking around for the long haul. Fans of both the show and of Rogers himself have reacted to the NFL star’s confession, and the reception so far has been overwhelmingly positive. 

Aaron Rodgers Talks Future ‘Jeopardy!’ Hopes

Aaron Rodgers started his two-week run as temporary host on Jeopardy! today and it looks like he’s already made a strong impression on the audience. Luckily for fans, it seems like the hit trivia game show also made a good impression on Rodgers, who admitted that he wouldn’t mind making the temporary gig permanent. 

The star quarterback mentioned that he’d shaved down his beard and had even thought of shaving it down to a mustache to pay tribute to late host Alex Trebek. In the end, he’d decided against shaving all of his facial hair away, though he confessed, to the host’s surprise and delight, “If it was a prerequisite to get the gig, no problem with it. No problem with it at all.”

“Whoa whoa whoa,” Pat McAfee interjected before Rodgers could change the subject. The host then asked if that meant Rodgers was campaigning to make his guest stint permanent. “I would love to be the host of Jeopardy!,” Rodgers stated, unequivocally.

Fans of both Jeopardy! and Rodgers’ football career rejoiced at the admission. One fan of the quarterback wrote on Twitter, “There’s only one guy that’s good at everything, and that’s Aaron Rodgers.” Another commented, “Alex was great, this would be as close you could get to finding a good host.” Could this be Rodgers’ next career move? There are still other guest hosts waiting for their turn behind the podium, so we’ll have to wait and see who the permanent host ends up being. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Madonna Stuns In Sexy, Shirtless Photo

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Luciana Barroso: The Untold Truth About Matt Damon’s Wife

Halle Berry’s Favorite Skin Tool Explains How She Looks Ageless At 54

Robert Wagner ‘Fading Fast’ At Age 91?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.