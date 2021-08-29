Aaron Rodgers Furious Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Snub, Refuses To Watch Again?

Is Aaron Rodgers fuming after his guest-hosting position on Jeopardy! wasn’t made permanent as he expected? According to one report, the snub over the hosting decision has led him to boycott the show altogether. Gossip Cop digs deeper and investigates the story.

Aaron Rodgers Devastated Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Snub?

Per a story by the Globe, Rodgers feels betrayed after he wasn’t offered a permanent job as the host of Jeopardy!. After the loss of long-time host Alex Trebek, Rodgers was one of several celebrities that guest-hosted Jeopardy!. According to a source with insider information, Rodgers “was told that he had a real chance at landing the job” as the show’s permanent host.

However, Jeopardy! ultimately chose executive producer Mike Richards (who has already stepped down amid controversy) and Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik to host the show. This decision left Rodgers devastated because he “put his heart and soul into guest hosting.” The same source also says Jeopardy! is Rodgers’ “favorite show of all time.” And apparently, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is so hurt that he “probably won’t be able to watch” Jeopardy! ever again.

The tabloid even reports Rodgers’ girlfriend, Shailene Woodley, expressing her disapproval of the new Jeopardy! hosting decisions. According to the insider, Woodley was Rodgers’ “biggest cheerleader and very focused on helping him land this gig.” When Aaron Rodgers didn’t get the position, Woodley was “crushed for him.”

Is Aaron Rodgers Seriously Upset Over ‘Jeopardy’ Hosts?

Although it makes for a juicy story, Gossip Cop finds it hard to believe Rodgers is that upset over the new Jeopardy! hosts. The main flaw with this narrative is that Rodgers is currently gearing up for the upcoming season with the Packers. In fact, Rodgers said that this season’s standards are a “championship or disappointment” for the Packers. Although he may become a guest host again in the future, for now, he’s focusing on the football season.

Unreliable Stories Left And Right

The Globe is known for publishing unreliable stories based on information from so-called “insiders” that are rarely, if ever, credible. In 2020, the outlet claimed Kim Kardashian was getting her butt insured for $100 million to “supplement lost income” if something happened to her backside. Kardashian’s butt certainly isn’t the way she makes her money, as Gossip Cop noted.

The same outlet alleged Angelina Jolie was adopting a seventh child after divorcing Brad Pitt. This narrative was also fictionalized, as Gossip Cop previously remarked. The Globe pretends to have ‘insiders’ on every story they publish. But wherever it’s receiving its information, reliability and truth are not a priority.