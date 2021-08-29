Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Image of melon and meat Lifestyle Ina Garten’s Surprising Two Ingredient Breakfast Is Quick, Tasty, And Healthy

Ina Garten has you covered with a healthy breakfast that requires only two ingredients, making you wonder, "Why didn't I think of that?"

 by Brittany Baxter
Salma Hayek looking back over her left shoulder News Salma Hayek Celebrates Taco Appetite In Leggy Minidress

Salma Hayek is all tacos and all legs as she chows down on a plateful of her favorite dish and delights her Instagram followers in the process. The 54-year-old actress, this year making headlines as she admits she’s struggling to lose weight she recently gained, was showing her 18.5 million followers what an appetite she […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Aaron Rodgers hosting jeopardy, with his arms out, looking confused. Celebrities Aaron Rodgers Furious Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Snub, Refuses To Watch Again?

Is Aaron Rodgers fuming after his guest-hosting position on Jeopardy! wasn’t made permanent as he expected? According to one report, the snub over the hosting decision has led him to boycott the show altogether. Gossip Cop digs deeper and investigates the story.  Aaron Rodgers Devastated Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Snub?  Per a story by the Globe, […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
close up of Caitlyn Jenner in a white polo Celebrities Caitlyn Jenner Hits Rock Bottom, ‘Feels Completely Isolated’?

Is Caitlyn Jenner living a miserable life? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Jenner wallowing in depression. Let’s look back on that story to see what really happened. ‘Lonely And Depressed’ According to the National Enquirer, Jenner was the lowest point of her life. She reportedly felt alone and hated the sight […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Aaron Rodgers Furious Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Snub, Refuses To Watch Again?

M
Mackenzie Jerks
10:00 am, August 29, 2021
Aaron Rodgers hosting jeopardy, with his arms out, looking confused.
(Sony)

Is Aaron Rodgers fuming after his guest-hosting position on Jeopardy! wasn’t made permanent as he expected? According to one report, the snub over the hosting decision has led him to boycott the show altogether. Gossip Cop digs deeper and investigates the story. 

Aaron Rodgers Devastated Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Snub? 

Per a story by the Globe, Rodgers feels betrayed after he wasn’t offered a permanent job as the host of Jeopardy!. After the loss of long-time host Alex Trebek, Rodgers was one of several celebrities that guest-hosted Jeopardy!. According to a source with insider information, Rodgers “was told that he had a real chance at landing the job” as the show’s permanent host. 

However, Jeopardy! ultimately chose executive producer Mike Richards (who has already stepped down amid controversy) and Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik to host the show. This decision left Rodgers devastated because he “put his heart and soul into guest hosting.” The same source also says Jeopardy! is Rodgers’ “favorite show of all time.” And apparently, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is so hurt that he “probably won’t be able to watch” Jeopardy! ever again. 

The tabloid even reports Rodgers’ girlfriend, Shailene Woodley, expressing her disapproval of the new Jeopardy! hosting decisions. According to the insider, Woodley was Rodgers’ “biggest cheerleader and very focused on helping him land this gig.” When Aaron Rodgers didn’t get the position, Woodley was “crushed for him.” 

Is Aaron Rodgers Seriously Upset Over ‘Jeopardy’ Hosts?

Although it makes for a juicy story, Gossip Cop finds it hard to believe Rodgers is that upset over the new Jeopardy! hosts. The main flaw with this narrative is that Rodgers is currently gearing up for the upcoming season with the Packers. In fact, Rodgers said that this season’s standards are a “championship or disappointment” for the Packers. Although he may become a guest host again in the future, for now, he’s focusing on the football season. 

Unreliable Stories Left And Right 

The Globe is known for publishing unreliable stories based on information from so-called “insiders” that are rarely, if ever, credible. In 2020, the outlet claimed Kim Kardashian was getting her butt insured for $100 million to “supplement lost income” if something happened to her backside. Kardashian’s butt certainly isn’t the way she makes her money, as Gossip Cop noted. 

The same outlet alleged Angelina Jolie was adopting a seventh child after divorcing Brad Pitt. This narrative was also fictionalized, as Gossip Cop previously remarked. The Globe pretends to have ‘insiders’ on every story they publish. But wherever it’s receiving its information, reliability and truth are not a priority.

More Trending News

What Has ‘CSI’ Star William Petersen Been Up Since He Left The Hit Show
What Charlie Watts’ Death Means For The Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour
Pete Davidson Flirting With Kaley Cuoco Days After Breakup With Phoebe Dynevor?
Sheryl Underwood Furious That Jerry O’Connell Gets Paid More On ‘The Talk’?
Delta Burke Pushing For ‘Designing Women’ Reunion Special?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.