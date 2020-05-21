A Look Back At All Those Lori Loughlin Rumors About Prison

After months of preparing for a not-guilty plea at her upcoming trial in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal, it was reported today that Lori Loughlin, together with her husband Mossimo Giannulli, has agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy. The Full House actress will serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, and serve 100 hours of community service. It’s a bit anticlimactic when you consider the fact that Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California and could have served several decades of prison time for it.
In concluding the months of legal preparations that followed after the scandal broke, the plea deal also concluded the long saga of bogus rumors and melodramatic narratives published in tabloid media outlets about Loughlin over the past year or so. Here’s a look back at all of the many, many, many silly stories Gossip Cop debunked about Loughlin, her family, and her legal journey.
Things got weird right off the bat following the initial charges against Loughlin and Giannulli in March. Throughout the spring and summer of 2019, tabloids let their imaginations run wild with rumors about Loughlin. These included one claim that Loughlin and Giannulli were renewing their vows before going to prison as a show of love and commitment, and another that Loughlin was turning on her husband in order to get a plea deal. Gossip Cop checked in with Loughlin’s rep about these claims and others – we were told none of them were true.
Along with Loughlin, actress Felicity Huffman was the other prominent public figure named in the scandal. While Loughlin maintained her not-guilty plea and started preparing for a trial, Huffman pleaded guilty to her charges of conspiracy as early as last April and served a grand total of 11 days in prison.
Again, a bit of an anticlimax, but many tabloids still insisted that Huffman and Loughlin were both planning to sell their stories of the scandal. While Huffman was supposedly keeping a “prison journal” to turn into a book and a movie, Loughlin was said to be demanding a huge payment in exchange for a tell-all about her prison time. Remember that Huffman served all of fourteen days in jail – not exactly The Shawshank Redemption – while Loughlin was at the time preparing to plead innocent. These stories were just laughable.
Still other gossip outlets insisted that Loughlin was taking various absurd steps to prepare for her time in prison, which of course she hadn’t been sentenced to yet. These included learning martial arts, pretending to be too ill to go to jail, asking her Full House co-star John Stamos to look after her daughters in her absence, and even liquidating her cash and physically hiding it somewhere. Sources close to Loughlin laughed off each of these rumors as utter nonsense.
And that’s not even mentioning all the rumors about Loughlin’s daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade Giannulli, the latter of whom is a model and influencer. While one outlet claimed the girls were planning to testify against their mom to “get revenge” against her, others insisted that Loughlin was furious with her daughters, Olivia Jade in particular, for supposedly not keeping quiet on social media in the wake of the scandal. But a source close to the family told Gossip Cop that “Lori is close with both of her daughters” and that “there is no animosity” between them.”