A Brief History Of Ariana Grande’s Boyfriends

By Elyse Johnson |

Ariana Grande has quite a list of previous boyfriends. The pop singer has not been shy about her dating history and his written several hits about her experiences with love. While she may be only 26, she definitely has had her fair share of heartbreaks and great loves. Many may be familiar with some of the men in Grande’s life, but here’s a look back at the singer’s love life.

Ariana Grande’s early dating history

Grande’s earliest relationship began in 2008 while the singer was still on Broadway. From 2008 to 2011, Grande dated Graham Phillips, whom she met while starring in 13: The Musical. The pair did a song together called, “Stick Around” in 2010. Grande didn’t mention much about her first boyfriend so it could be assumed that the two ended on good terms.

From 2012 to 2014, Grande dated Jai Brooks. Brooks was a member of Australian prank-pop band, The Janoskians. The two had a complicated relationship, and Brooks accused Grande of cheating on him. They did reconcile, but it was only for a few months.

In 2014, Ariana Grande briefly dated her duet partner Nathan Sykes after the two did the song, “Almost Is Never Enough” together. Skyes, a member of the boy band The Wanted, collaborated with Grande again in 2016.

From 2014 to 2015, she dated rapper Big Sean, and the two collaborated on music as well. The two reportedly amicably split due to their busy schedules but remained good friends. Grande dated backup dancer Ricky Alvarez from 2015 to 2016, with whom she was caught on camera licking a donut and making a controversial remark about America. Grande never stated why the two stopped dating, but they apparently are also on good terms.

The singer had a serious romance with Mac Miller

In 2016, Grande began a relationship with Mac Miller. Miller appeared on Grande’s “The Way” in 2013 and “My Favorite Part”. The couple had a very intense romance, and they were very public with their affection for one another and would post about each other on their respective social media accounts. Miller also supported Grande at her One Love Manchester concert, a tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing. The pair called it quits in May 2018. Miller passed away September 2018 and Grande has paid tribute to him since he passed.

Ariana Grande almost married Pete Davidson

Sometime in May 2018, Grande began dating Pete Davidson. The couple had a whirlwind romance that resulted in the pair announcing their engagement in June 2018. In October 2018, the couple had called off their engagement and split. It is reported that the two are still on good terms. Davidson spoke highly of his former fiancee on Saturday Night Live. “The truth is, it’s nobody’s business. Sometimes things just don’t work out. She’s a wonderful strong person and I wish her all the happiness in the world,” Davidson said.

As of today, Ariana Grande has not been linked to anyone, but that doesn’t mean the singer is done looking for the love she wants.