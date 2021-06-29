This Questionable ’90s Hair Trend Is Making A Comeback This Summer

It’s no secret that Gen Z-ers are in the style driver’s seat. They’re booting millennials out of the way and declaring that skinny jeans and side parts as so last decade.

Ironically, many of the style choices that Gen Z-ers are proudly sporting came about in the ‘90s. I guess it was bound to happen, but I’m not sure any of us were quite ready for the comeback of the ‘90s. But nonetheless, the decade of scrunchies, flared jeans and chokers is back.

The ‘Money Piece’ Highlights

One of the unexpected trends to make a reappearance is the “money piece” highlight.

Remember the chunky highlights of the ’90s? Yep, they’re back, but this time in the form of the money piece highlight. It’s a special twist on the chunky highlight trend and involves highlighting only the pieces of hair that frame your face. The rest of the hair is left as is.

Celebrities Rocking The Trend

Two famous celebrities who have been rocking the ‘money piece’ highlight are women who straddle the Gen Z/Millennial generational line. Born in 1995 and 1996, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid could be classified as Gen Z-ers or Millennials, depending on who you talk to.

Dua Lipa paired her dark base with platinum blonde highlights. A high bun and blue eyeshadow completed the look.

Bella Hadid went a different route by contrasting her dark brown base with fiery red streaks. I have to admit, she pulled it off in her own Hadid way.

But young millennials and Gen Z-ers aren’t the only ones trying the money piece highlight. Beyoncé sported caramel highlights with a brown base back in 2019. Way to be ahead of the curve, Queen Bey.

Maybe you plan on trying out the money piece highlight, or maybe you’ll be avoiding this trend at all costs. But regardless, it’s certainly fun to see this blast-from-the-past sweep the internet.

