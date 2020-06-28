9 Times Lori And Marjorie Harvey Proved They're The Hottest Mother-Daughter Instagram Duo

Marjorie Harvey, and her husband Steve Harvey, are often targeted in the tabloids, and sometimes Lori is dragged into the lies as well. Last summer, National Enquirer claimed the talk show host took Lori to Italy to get her away from Diddy, but the rapper followed them regardless. Gossip Cop determined that rumor was false. Steve Harvey and Marjorie are constantly rumored to be on the verge of divorce. Gossip Cop came across so many of these tales in the tabloids, we compiled them into an article of their own. Suffice to say, the tabloids have no insight into the Harvey family’s personal lives.