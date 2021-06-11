Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner! The deals will kick off on June 21 and go until June 22. But with over 2 million discounts available, it’s going to be hard to pick and choose. Thankfully, Amazon is making the choice easier by spotlighting small businesses.

Amazon is highlighting small businesses by offering a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select U.S. small business products and brands, including Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad. Additionally, Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card and Amazon Prime Store cardholders with an eligible Prime membership can earn 10% back in rewards on select small business purchases. This Amazon small business promotion is currently live through June 20. It pays to shop small!

Want to get shopping but aren’t sure where to start? Check out our favorite small brands to shop on Amazon below.

Truth Or Drink

Grab your favorite drinks, your best friends and this super fun card game!

Truth or Drink is a hilarious card game inspired by the funny YouTube series the Cut. First, shuffle the Truth or Drink card deck. Then, get ready to be faced with some truly awkward questions. But, don’t worry, you have the choice to either dish your darkest secrets or take a shot instead!

Yo Mama’s Original Marinara

Dubbed as the best-tasting premium pasta sauce on the planet, Yo Mama’s Original Marinara is truly an authentic experience straight from grandma’s recipe! Paleo, low carb, whole 30 and keto-friendly, this best-selling sauce is compatible with various lifestyles and tastes delicious!

Make Lemonade Indoor LED Planter

The innovative Make Lemonade Indoor LED Planter introduces the outdoors to your indoor space. The mid-century modern design makes whichever room you place it in seamlessly beautiful. And with various accents, such as sand, stones and shells, you can effortlessly make it your own. The options are endless!

Kangaroo Smart Photo Doorbell And Indoor Chime

Need a budget-friendly doorbell camera that doesn’t require hardwiring? Kangaroo Smart Photo Doorbell and Indoor Chime is the answer!

The Kangaroo is an affordable peel-and-stick doorbell camera system that pairs with your WiFi, detects doorbell presses and nearby motion and captures front door arrivals. This system comes at an affordably, low cost and is a great way to protect your home.

Evapolar EvaCHILL

Is the heat getting you down? Set the portable Evapolar evaCHILL by your side and enjoy a cool, humidified breeze. This stylish personal air conditioner is also quiet, easy to use and portable, making it perfect for those sweltering camping trips or those summer evenings on the patio.

Pop-Up Fire Pit

No backyard firepit for the upcoming summer season? No problem.

Snag one of these Pop-Up Fire Pits from Fireside Outdoor. Lightweight and portable, the pop-up fire pit is designed to go anywhere you do, making it ideal for various camping and outdoor activities, including s’mores night!

Babo Cooling Weighted Blanket

The Babo cooling weighted blanket is a cozy must-have. Babo can make it simple to fall asleep in every season while providing you a calming “hug.” This soothing blanket is available in both children and adult sizes.

LumiCharge LED Smart Adjustable Desk Lamp

Eliminate the clutter on your work desk with the multifunctional LumiCharge LED Desk Lamp. This sleek all-in-one desk lamp offers a dimmable LED light, a universal wireless charger and a built-in motion sensor. Plus, the LED display shows the time, date, day of the week and temperature.

