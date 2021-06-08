Can’t stop daydreaming about your next vacation? You’re not alone. As more and more people get vaccinated, airlines and states are beginning to loosen their COVID-19 restrictions. And with that, vacationers are ready to take flight. So get ready to travel, explore some fantastic places, and land the cheapest U.S. flights currently available. And act fast because these deals may not last long!

Orlando, Florida

(James Lee/Unsplash)

We have good news. There’s certainly no shortage of cheap flights to Orlando no matter where you look! Visit Universal Orlando Resort, Walt Disney World Orlando Resort, or enjoy the peace of the beach.

Frontier Airlines, Nonstop Flight

Departure Cities: Boston, $107 and New York City, $96 (Travelers departing from Boston or NYC must books flights through Sky-tours for discounted prices.)

Las Vegas, Nevada

(Pixabay/Pexels)

Vegas has fully reopened as of June 1 and has returned to pre-pandemic guidelines. Sin City is sure to see a surge in tourism, so go grab those cheap flights while you can!

Frontier Airlines, Nonstop Flight

Departure Cities: St. Louis, $50 and Chicago, $84 (Travelers must book flights through CheapAir for discounted prices.)

Seattle, Washington

(Anthony Fomin/Unsplash)

Enjoy the pacific northwestern beauty of Seattle, deemed the Emerald city for its lush evergreen forests. Take a stroll at the historic Pike Place Market, or keep it low-key and explore the breathtaking waterfronts.

American Airlines, Nonstop Flight

Departure City: Los Angeles, $107 (Travelers must book flights through CheapAir for discounted prices.)

New York, New York

(Vlada Karpovich/Pexels)

Tour the city that never sleeps. And while you’re at it, enjoy a slice of the best pizza in the world. Plus, these cheaper flights are in September, the month broadway makes a comeback. So treat yourself to the critically-acclaimed musical Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre!

Frontier Airlines, Nonstop Flight

Departure City: Dallas, $82 (Travelers must book flights through Sky-tours for discounted price.)

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

(Barth Bailey/Unsplash)

At a ticket price this low, you can’t pass up the chance to view one of the largest canyons on earth. The Grand Canyon is simply stunning, at a mile deep, 277 miles long, and 18 miles wide. Oh, and make sure to snap some breathtaking photos!

American Airlines, 1-Stop Flight

Departure City: Denver, $231 (Travelers must book flights through CheapAir for discounted prices.)

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

(Seth Cottle/Unsplash)

Visit the world’s first national park and the second most visited in the country, and marvel at its beauty. Explore dramatic canyons, witness the legendary Old Faithful geyser, and go for a peaceful hike to enjoy nature at its finest.

United Airlines, 1-Stop Flight

Departure City: New York, $290 (Travelers must book flights through Sky-tours for discounted price.

Anaheim, California

Jame Hartonon / Unsplash

Grab your Mickey Mouse ears and get ready for some fun, because Disneyland opens their gates to all visitors on June 15th, whether you’re a California residents or not. And while you’re there, visit California Adventure to step into the much-anticipated opening of California Adventure’s Avenger’s Campus, the Marvel-themed land.

Alaska Airlines, Nonstop Flight

Departure City: Seattle, $117

Washington, D.C., District of Columbia

If you’re a history buff, visiting our nation’s capital can be an unforgettable experience. While you’re there, take advantage of the many free attractions, such as the monuments and museums.

Frontier Airlines, Nonstop Flight

Departure city: Denver, $58 (Travelers must book flights through CheapAir for discounted prices.)

