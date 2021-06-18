8 Amazon Products That Will Make Going Back to the Office Easier

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

So, you’re going back to the office after more than a year of working from home. It’s time to put some pants on, fill up the gas tank and be part of the world again. Here are eight products to make that transition easier.

1. Amazon Prime Wardrobe

It’s time to put away the hoodies and sweatpants. You can find a whole new look with Amazon Prime Wardrobe. Amazon Prime Wardrobe lets you try on the clothes you order before you buy.

Start by choosing up to eight items (clothing, shoes, jewelry or accessories) from brands like Calvin Klein, Levi’s, Goodthreads, Ugg, Spotted Zebra and Adidas. The items you chose will be shipped to you just like a regular Amazon package. The difference is that you get a seven day try-on period, so you won’t be charged when you order. After you try on your items, keep the ones you love and send back the ones you didn’t.

All Amazon Prime Wardrobe deliveries include a return envelope with a label, so you can easily send back any items for no extra charge. As an added bonus, this service offers a personal shopper to help you find your new workplace style.

2. Motivational Water Bottle

Ditch the single-use plastic water bottle and upgrade to this convenient water bottle with a straw and time keeper from Fimibuke. This 32-ounce water bottle was designed with time markers and inspirational quotes to motivate you to drink enough water each day. Not only is this bottle easy to clean, but it also features a portable strap for easy on-the-go hydration.

3. Black Rifle Coffee

The world’s best coffee will certainly make the transition back to the office much easier.

Black Rifle Coffee is a company owned by American veterans, and they love to support causes that help veterans, first responders and law enforcement officers. Drinking your delicious morning coffee, is an easy way to show support for the men and women in service who risk their lives working outside of an office.

Black Rifle’s high quality, roast-to-order coffee is available in grounds, whole beans and single serve coffee rounds. If you prefer a cold caffeine boost, they have Black Rifle Coffee RTD in cans which is perfect straight out of the fridge.

4. Bento Lunch Box

Going back to the office might mean drive-thru lunches, but it doesn’t have to. Prep your own healthy lunch with a bento lunch box. The Yuesuo Bento Box Japanese Lunch Box Kit includes everything you need—a three-tiered lunch box, soup cup, lunch bag, fork and spoon and even cake cups for making bento.

With this lunch box, your food won’t mix together, get soggy or lose it’s original taste.

5. Blue Light Blocking Glasses

For many of us, working at the office still requires a lot of screen time. To minimize digital eye strain caused by harmful blue light, try Gamma Ray Blue Light Blocking Glasses.

These computer glasses with amber-tinted lenses will alleviate the visual fatigue you get from long sessions of working on your desktop and under fluorescent lights. Plus, you’ll look good while wearing this stylish accessory.

6. Migraine Stick and Soothing Neck & Shoulder Cream

How many things (or people) in your office can trigger a mid-day migraine? Get quick cooling relief with the Migrastil Migraine Stick, an all-natural product made from peppermint, spearmint and lavender therapeutic grade oils in a base of fractionated coconut oil.

The soothing neck and shoulder cream has a non-greasy, moisturizing formula with a light scent that’s made from deep, penetrating plant extracts. Simply rub a small amount on your shoulders and neck when you first start feeling discomfort. In just a matter of minutes, the cream will start working to loosen and soothe your tight muscles.

7. Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray

We couldn’t make a back-to-work list without including hand sanitizer. We absolutely love the EO organic hand sanitizer spray in french lavender. This sanitizer is USDA Certified Organic and cruelty-free. It’s made with alcohol derived from non-GMO sugar cane that’s 99.9% effective against germs. It also has aloe and vegetable glycerin to keep your hands clean and soft.

8. Expandable Briefcase

A durable office bag is essential when commuting to and from work. We recommend this laptop bag from BAGSMART, which is available in black, gray or pink.

This expandable shoulder bag is great for business travel and has metal anti-theft zippers to enhance the bag’s security. It’s also water resistant, and the dedicated laptop compartment is fully padded with EVA foam.

Returning to the office post-pandemic can feel daunting and stressful. Giving up the flexibility and ease of working from home won’t be easy for many of us. But know there are positives about returning to the office, and hopefully, these Amazon products will help make the transition a bit easier.

