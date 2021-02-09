7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Celebrity fashion is a long-held guilty pleasure that has mesmerized pop culture since Jackie O donned her famous shades. The issue with most celeb fashion is the outlandish price tag that accompanies many trendy items. For us mere mortals, a four thousand dollar jacket isn’t in the budget. Turns out, there are plenty of celeb loved brands that are just as affordable as they are stylish.
The bright colors and flair of FARM Rio make this brand a favorite of celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kerry Washington, and Kelly Ripa. The brand was born from a local fashion market in Brazil over twenty years ago and affords women everywhere the colors and style of Rio. While not all of the pieces are affordable, their sale prices are a great place to start if on a budget.
This Canadian women’s fashion brand has been around since the 1980s, but over the last decade has opened stores across the US, and grown massively in popularity. Aritzia has been spotted on dozens of celebrities from Megan Markle to Hailey Bieber.
We love that Levi’s is cool again. Finally, jeans that fit and feel great, and don’t cost upwards of $250 a pair. Levi’s jeans and jackets have been spotted on almost every celeb imaginable, both male and female.
Reese Witherspoon’s line of southern-inspired clothing Draper James is often spotted on Witherspoon herself, and other celeb pals like Jennifer Garner and Selma Blair. The line has a mix of high and low price points but as of this publishing date, it was easy to find everyday dresses for as low as $65.
Vans started in Southern California in the 1960s as the go-to shoe for skateboarders before taking over all of SoCal and then the rest of the world. The signature checkerboard pattern launched the brand, but today their shoes come in many styles and patterns. Vans have been a street style favorite for decades for stars like Julia Roberts and Justin Bieber. A pair of trendy Vans can be yours for as low as $50.
Spanish fast-fashion retailer Mango is an easy way to keep up with celeb fashion trends without shelling out the big bucks. And as it turns out, many starlets also turn to Mango for its funky and up-to-the-minute styles. Diane Kruger and Bella Hadid have both been recently spotted wearing Mango.
Sustainable clothing line Summersalt is known for its eco-friendly swimwear and activewear in colorful styles and sizes for lots of different body types. Priyanka Chopra and Gigi Hadid have been spotted in the brand, and the brand also has a host of celebrity influencers who model their clothes. The suits are Gossip Cop tested and approved; both affordable and trendy!