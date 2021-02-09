7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Vans started in Southern California in the 1960s as the go-to shoe for skateboarders before taking over all of SoCal and then the rest of the world. The signature checkerboard pattern launched the brand, but today their shoes come in many styles and patterns. Vans have been a street style favorite for decades for stars like Julia Roberts and Justin Bieber. A pair of trendy Vans can be yours for as low as $50.

Find your pair of Vans today!