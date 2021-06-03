Serum Foundation Is The Skin-Care Hybrid Everyone Is Falling In Love With

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

You’ve heard of cocktailing your skincare products, but what if I told you there was a premixed foundation? Enter the newest skin-care revolution: serum foundations.

Serum foundations are lightweight products that (you guessed it) doubles as a face serum and a foundation. It’s benefits include evening out your skin tone, hydrating your face, repairing your skin, and balancing out facial oils.

To apply the lightweight formula, simply grab a foundation brush, beauty blender, or use your fingers; it’s up to you! Whichever method you choose, be sure to shake the foundation first. It can be a bit runny if not properly used. Apply wherever you need most coverage, and blend it out. It’s buildable, breathable, and most importantly, beautifully you.

Check out the serum foundations we are obsessed with from Ulta down below.

Perfectionist Youth-Infusing Serum Makeup SPF 25

Estée Lauder’s answer to the serum foundation craze is the Perfectionist Youth-Infusing Serum Makeup SPF 25. This serum foundation, formulated for medium to full coverage, is both dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested. It also contains SPF 25 to protect you from those pesky UVA and UVB rays. (Ulta, $36)

Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation

Clinique’s Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation has 42 colors you choose from and is formulated for combination to oily skin types. With medium to full coverage, this oil-free, weightless, and fragrance-free serum foundation will quickly become part of your beauty routine. (Ulta, $42)

Serum Foundation

The Ordinary’s Serum Foundation isn’t playing around! For under $10, this cruelty-free and fragrance-free serum foundation comes in 21 different shades. It provides moderate coverage, which creates the perfect natural look and even handles those tricky undertones. (Ulta, $6.70)

Get Real Serum Foundation

Flower Beauty’s Get Real Serum Foundation allows breathable coverage to even out redness, conceal blemishes, and smooth skin leaving you with a luminous complexion. With raving reviews, a completely reasonable price-point (under $20), and 16 shades to choose from, this serum foundation may just be the perfect foundation for you. (Ulta, $14.99)

Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation

Made with SPF 50, L’Oréal’s Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation is a dream for mature, dry, and sensitive skin types. Formulated with a hydrating serum and vitamin B3, this foundation evens out skin tone and leaves you with a radiant, lightweight finish. (Ulta, $15.99)

PHYTO-PIGMENTS Flawless Serum Foundation

Juice Beauty’s Phyto-pigments Flawless Serum Foundation is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without silicones, which we love. With antioxidant protection from vitamins C and E, this foundation won’t settle into fine lines (perfect for the 30+ crowd) and will leave your skin feeling smooth and obviously flawless. (Ulta, $44)

No Makeup Foundation Serum

Perricone MD’s No Makeup Foundation Serum is a serum foundation that reduces the appearance of dark spots, enhances tone, and repairs the skin for a more consistent and smooth look. Plus, it has an SPF of 20. Yes, please! (Ulta, $60)

