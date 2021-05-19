6ix9ine Net Worth: How Rich Is The Controversial Rapper?

Has there ever been a rapper quite like 6ix9ine? The crude, rainbow-haired rapper skyrocketed to fame over the last few years, all while navigating some severe legal situations. Despite his frequent run-ins with the law, 6ix9ine never hesitates to flaunt his wealth to his 23 million followers, sharing pictures to Instagram with huge stacks of cash and neon-colored sports cars. The ups and downs of his career in contrast to the lavish lifestyle he portrays on social media have us wondering: what is 6ix9ine’s net worth? Gossip Cop did some digging to get to the bottom of how much the controversial rapper is really worth in 2021.

6ix9ine AKA Tekashi69 Was Born Daniel Hernandez

(Tekashi 6ix9ine / YouTube)

6ix9ine, also known as Tekashi69, wasn’t always a “hip-hop supervillain,” as Rolling Stone once dubbed him. Born Daniel Hernandez in Brooklyn, New York, he dealt with hardships at a very young age. When he was just 13, his step-father was murdered a block away from the family home. He dropped out of school and started working odd jobs to help support his family.

He was in and out of trouble throughout his teenage years, but he started growing a following on social media. Outrageous behavior, and an even more outrageous appearance, attracted a legion of fans, and then he struck gold once he leveraged those followers into a music career.

6ix9ine is a classic case of SoundCloud rapper turned legitimate music star. His first big single, “GUMMO,” was released in 2017 and peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. From there, he continued with a flurry of singles, nabbing collaborations with well-known rappers like Nicki Minaj and Fetty Wap. By 2018, 6ix9ine established his niche in hip-hop and was scoring lucrative deals.

His Legal Troubles Pose A Risk To His Net Worth

As 6ix9ine’s music career took off, his past and present legal troubles started to eclipse his success. And with a rap sheet like his, he’s subject to lose a few fans and more than a few dollars.

As he shot to fame, fans learned about a 2015 crime, where the then 19-year old participated in a sex video with a 13-year-old. He was arrested, and he pleaded guilty.

As part of his guilty plea, Insider reports that he was required to get his GED, stay out of trouble, and avoid posting explicit images of women on social media. Did he do any of those things? It doesn’t seem like it. He was later arrested multiple times for various crimes, ranging from assaulting a police officer to choking a 16-year-old. Despite the growing rap sheet, he walked away from the sex crime with a probation sentence in 2018. However, in the public eye, his reputation was tarnished. Nicki Minaj even said that he wasn’t allowed to perform with her at the VMA’s.

His 2018 probation sentencing wasn’t the end of 6ix9ine’s time in court. The same year, the rapper, his manager, and several of their associates were indicted by federal authorities. The feds linked them to gang activities, violence, drug deals, and conspiracy to murder.

The rapper-on-the-rise faced life in prison, but he agreed to cooperate with the feds for a lesser sentence. He testified against his fellow gang members and reduced his sentence down to just two years. And due to the pandemic, he was released early and spent the remaining part of his sentence in home confinement.

Although it might seem like 6ix9ine hardly paid for any of his crimes, legal trouble of that magnitude can burn a hole in the wallet. Lawsuits lead to legal fees, and earlier this year, some of his lawyers reported that they hadn’t been paid.

In one legal challenge, a bystander who was wounded in a Brooklyn shooting connected to the rapper is seeking $150 million. New York Daily News reports that the law firm Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt asked to withdraw from representing 6ix9ine in the case because of an unpaid bill of $66,000.

And then there’s security. 6ix9ine’s behavior earned him some dangerous enemies. In 2018, he reportedly owed $88,000 to a security company. That was before he testified against his former gang, so now, that number has probably skyrocketed. Before his release, Complex spoke with various security companies, and they all predicted that he’d require 24/7 security, which could cost millions.

6ix9ine Scored A $10 Million Record Deal While Behind Bars

Curiously, 6ix9ine’s criminal history didn’t prevent him from scoring some lucrative deals. While he was behind bars, Billboard reported that the “FEFE” rapper scored a $10 million record deal with 10K Projects. The contract included two albums, one in Spanish and one in English. This wasn’t the first time he had made headlines about record deals. In 2018, he claimed he scored a $15 million management deal with Birdman. And before that, he bragged to Instagram about a $7.5 million record deal.

Once he got out of prison, the deals continued to roll in. Most recently, he shared the news that he landed a $5 million deal with GlobalStreamNow. The lucrative contract entailed just one virtual performance.

And while it might seem like child sex crimes and gang-related activity would steer away an audience, 6ix9ine continued to smash streaming records. The music video for his 2020 song “GOOBA” had the biggest 24-hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube’s history.

What Is 6ix9ine’s Net Worth In 2021?

Legal fees, security detail, and streaming deals considered, 6ix9ine’s net worth is estimated to be $8 million. Celebrity Net Worth reports that this figure is based on his $10 million deal with 10K Projects. The other deals that he’s bragged about? Those never seemed to come to fruition. But there’s no denying his tremendous success through streaming. The rapper claimed that he made $2 million off of “Gooba” in just one week.

And if you think his time behind bars helped humble him at all – think again. Fresh out of his orange jumpsuit, the rapper reportedly went on a spending spree, buying over $300,000 on cars and jewelry. Some of the vehicles in his fleet include a Rolls-Royce, a G-Wagon, and of course, an Aventador.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COTDJv7M3CN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

If 6ix9ine stays out of trouble for real this time around, surely his net worth will continue to grow. And if we’re ever curious about any of his latest deals, or purchases, he’ll surely share the news on Instagram.