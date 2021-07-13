Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We have gotten a whole lot more acquainted with our kitchens over the past year and a half. From sourdough starters to experimenting with TikTok recipes, we’ve seen it all.

But we’ve also learned that succeeding in our kitchens requires having the proper equipment and gadgets to get the job done. And while it might seem excessive to buy a kitchen gadget that only serves one purpose, there are actually quite a few single-function tools that will make cooking that much more of a breeze.

A Waffle Iron To Meet You Breakfast Needs

Not everyone’s looking to add a waffle iron to their kitchen collection. I mean, they only make a single type of food, right? Wrong! The truth is you can make a ton of different types of food with a waffle iron. Pizza, quesadillas, brownies, hash browns, falafel and grilled cheese sandwiches are all foods that you can cook up. So what are you waiting for?

A Cool-To-The-Touch Rice Cooker

Rice cookers are another item that might seem a lil excessive to some. A device that cooks rice and rice only? Why not just cook rice on the stove? Well, you’ll find that cooking rice is way easier with a rice cooker — and it typically ends up turning out a lot better. Yum!

A Coffee Grinder For The Coffee Lover

Are you a coffee lover? If so, some folks swear by coffee grinders. And that’s because pre-ground coffee is just not the same as fresh-ground coffee. Once you switch, you won’t want ever go back – trust us.

A Tortilla Press That Makes Cooking Easy

If warm tortillas and quesadillas are your jam, it might be time to invest in a tortilla press. Homemade tortillas are simply to die for. And while you certainly can make them with a rolling pin, tortilla presses make the whole process easy, effective and enjoyable.

A Citrus Squeezer You’ll Be Reaching For

A citrus squeezer is one of those tools that once you have it, you won’t stop reaching for it. Lemon juice, lime juice and orange juice are all surprisingly common ingredients. Just pull out your squeezer, pop in your citrus and add the delicious juice to dishes ranging from salads and smoothies to pasta and guacamole.

A Easy-Use Jar Lifter

Some folks have probably never even heard of this one, but it’s pretty much a must-have for canning. And if you’re wondering what it is this little jar lifter does, it does exactly what it sounds like. It’s arms securely grab jars so that you don’t have to mess with heat or slippery grips when using hot pads. Sign me up!

