I’m not afraid of monsters in my closet. I am, however, pretty damn terrified of the monster of a mess my closet has somehow accumulated over the years.

In an attempt to lighten my 26-years-old load of junk, I turned to the only people I felt could tackle my closet catastrophe: professional organizers.

Here’s what the experts had to say.

Start With A Clean Slate

First, the experts all agree: organizing a cluttered closet starts with a deep clean.



“Empty the closet completely, and clean it from dust thoroughly,” suggests Sean Chapman, founder of Tools’n’Goods. Not only does this keep your closet looking and smelling fresh, but also, an empty closet is much easier to organize—a win-win-win.

In addition, starting with a deep clean helps quickly identify trash. “Some might be guilty of keeping the boxes and paper bags that our purchases came in,” says founder and CEO at OnlySilent.com James Kalim. “That’s why we need to empty our closets of all that junk. Vacuum the floor, and wipe down the shelves.”

(Nadin Mario/Unsplash)

Once your bed and floor have disappeared under piles of clothing, you’re ready to start sorting.

Keep, Donate, Sell

As Sheryl Crow (kind of) once said, the first sort is the deepest. While this step is challenging, it’s also critical. “The less stuff you have, the easier it will be for you to organize and clean,” says Andrew Barker, founder of home renovation blog HomeownerCosts.

Make the process easier by organizing closet items into piles labeled “keep,” “sell” and “donate.” And while cut-and-dry sorting seems impersonal, it doesn’t have to be.

“Instead of being negative and saying ‘I haven’t worn it in a year’ or ‘I don’t need it,’ focus on why you haven’t worn it,” suggests Ben Soreff of House to Home Organizing. Frankly, some stuff is just sentimental. Don’t be afraid to keep a few personal keepsakes or one-of-a-kind vintage pieces here and there.

Moreover, when donating clothes, keep others in mind. Having too many clothes is a luxury many people can’t afford. If the clothes have already served you, allow them to serve someone else in need.

And luckily, selling clothes has never been easier thanks to the advent of seller-to-consumer apps like Depop, Poshmark and ThredUP. Similarly, Instagram, Facebook Marketplace and in-person clothing swaps are also great ways to sell used clothing.

Corral the Keepers

Next, it’s time to sort the keepers. For instance, Kalim suggests grouping items “by season, style or type.”

(Olena Sergienko/Unsplash)

“Clothes you don’t wear often, like formalwear, may live in a different closet, like in the guest room,” Soreff adds. Anything extra, “bin up and place them in remote storage, like the basement or attic. We don’t want them taking up valuable space [in the primary closet].”

Moving formal, out-of-season and keepsake clothing to a different location helps clear up much-needed space in your primary closet without feeling like you’re throwing away everything you own.

Moving formal, out-of-season and keepsake clothing to a different location helps clear up much-needed space in your primary closet without feeling like you’re throwing away everything you own.

Optimize Your Storage Techniques

Unfortunately, organizing is only one-half of the battle. Storage is the other half. Even the most pruned wardrobes will soon look messy if stored haphazardly.

For example, StaySweet.com founder Lindsay France suggests folding knits and hanging woven material. “Hanging kits will cause them to stretch out and lose their shape,” she explains. “Instead, fold your sweaters by color on a shelf for easy reference.”

Additionally, you can make DIY organizers in a cinch with old boxes from liquor stores, groceries, and pharmacies. Similarly, you could always use your growing Amazon Prime package collection.

Joe Flanagan, the founder of 90s Fashion World, also swears by old electronic boxes. “Grab those and get your underwear folded and lined in those. Instant drawer changer! You will never again have to dive into a sea of underwear to fish for a pair of knickers.”

Paint, cut and customize your containers to achieve a uniform look, or rock the mismatched boho aesthetic. Then, use them to store clothes like “cotton shirts, leggings, and workout clothes that are thin, pliable and wrinkle-free,” Kalim suggests. “Save space by folding them in half and rolling them.”

Be Ready To Do It All Again Next Year

In conclusion, don’t be discouraged when you have to repeat this process next year. In fact, it’s actually good for you.

(Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash)

“Coming home to a well-organized closet can be soothing after a long day,” Kalim says. “While some might avoid cleaning out their closets, interior designers like me value a de-cluttered space. It does wonders for your physical and mental health.”

But interior designers aren’t the only ones who think so—a 2011 study published in the Journal of Neuroscience found that looking at too many things at the same time impedes the brain’s information processing ability.

“When things feel out of order, it makes us feel scattered and anxious. Humans actually prefer order and symmetry,” Delhi-based clinical psychologist Dr. Bhavna Barmi told HealthShots in 2020. “Decluttering allows mindfulness…and [reduces] your mental load.”

So, yes, tackling the mess monster in your closet is scary. But the payoff speaks for itself. Donating old items helps those in need. Decluttering also improves your mental health. And the whole process transforms opening your closet doors from “aghhh!” to “ahhhh.”

More Trending Stories:

Morning Vs. Evening: This Is The Best Time To Workout According To Experts

This TikTok Bacon Hack Has Forever Changed My Breakfast Game For The Better

5 Cute AF High Waisted Swimsuits From Shein That Are Perfect For Summer