5 Super Easy Ways To Try High End Makeup For Free Or Cheap

While drugstore makeup offers great luxury cosmetic dupes, some high-end makeup just can’t be beat when it comes to formulas and ingredients. But, is the extra cost justified?

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to try pricey makeup for free or cheap before splurging on the full size. So get ready to fill your makeup bag with the best high-end makeup brands.

Sephora Samples

If you’re not already purchasing your beauty products from Sephora, you should probably start. Sephora keeps its customers in the know by offering two free beauty samples with every order from a specified list of products.

Additionally, customers can join Sephora’s Beauty Insider Program, a free rewards program on all purchases. Moreover, earned points can be redeemed at the Sephora Rewards Bazaar for super chic travel-sized beauty products.

Ibotta

By now, you’ve more than likely heard about the handy cash back app, Ibotta. But did you know you can cash out Ibotta points for Sephora gift cards? Ultimately, Ibotta users can put a decent amount of money towards makeup without ever touching their bank accounts.

To get started on Ibotta, simply download the app or browser extension. Next, browse through the available rebates, unlock rebates you would like to purchase and then shop as you usually would. Finally, upload your receipts and get paid!

Birchbox

Although not free, the Birchbox monthly subscription service is an affordable way to help beauty aficionados gain access to top beauty and skincare brands without breaking the bank.

(Dmytro Zinkevych / Shutterstock)

Starting at only $13 a month, subscribers will receive a personalized beauty box. Furthermore, the box is filled with four to six deluxe beauty samples along with expert tips on how to use them.

Additionally, Birchbox makes owning high-end makeup more accessible by offering the Birchbox Loyalty Program. Conversely, the more you shop, the more you earn towards full-size products from the Birchbox store! Shoppers can earn one point for every dollar spent per order. They can also earn ten points for each completed product feedback survey.

Ipsy

Starting at a mere $12 a month, Ipsy offers members five high-end beauty products in a signature makeup bag featuring a distinct design every month; that’s as exciting as the makeup.

Although the OG monthly Glam Bag doesn’t include full-sized beauty products, it’s an unbeatable value. Besides, it’s a great way for beauty buffs to explore various brands each month.

Similar to Birchbox, Ipsy encourages members to earn points to redeem free products. To cash in on more makeup, Ipsters can partake in several activities. For instance, they can refer friends, follow Ipsy creators on social media and leave product reviews.

Swagbucks

For as little as five minutes a day, you can accumulate points using Swagbucks by either shopping online, watching videos or answering surveys. Ultimately, earned points through Swagbucks can be redeemed for gift cards to be used at stores like Sephora.

More Beauty Stories:

If You’re In Your 30s, These Beauty Products Under $25 Will Help Kick Early Signs Of Aging To The Curb

If You Use Pore Strips, You Might Be Doing More Damage Than Good

These Unique Beauty Hacks Will Make You A Pro At Winged Eyeliner – Trust Us