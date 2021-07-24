5 Natural Deodorants That Actually Get The Job Done

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Traditional deodorants are designed to minimize body odor and moisture. But some of those ingredients can be harmful to your body and can turn your pits into a sweat sauna for bacteria.

The obvious fix to this problem is to make the switch to natural deodorant. But a reasonably priced, well-performing natural deodorant can be hard to come by. Luckily, we found some great options that are actually worth buying.

Native Deodorant

Before the creators of Native found the perfect formula for Native Deodorant, they tested thousands of ingredients to find the best combination for a light and fresh feeling under your arms.

Native Deodorant protects you against odor, and it’s strong enough for both men and women. Options include Unscented, Lavender & Rose, Coconut & Vanilla and Cucumber & Mint.

MAGSOL Deodorant

MAGSOL’s natural deodorant features a unique blend of four simple, safe and effective ingredients: sweet almond oil, beeswax, magnesium oxide & essential oils. Combined, they have worked to create the world’s first natural deodorant made with magnesium oxide to fight odor.

The texture is also smooth gliding and ideal for doubling as a skin softener.

Kopari Deodorant

There is no baking soda or aluminum in this clean, plant-powered deodorant. But it does have silky coconut oil to hydrate your skin and fight odor causing bacteria. It also includes sage oil to soothe sensitive skin.

Kopari Beauty Natural Tropical Deodorant also fights odor to keep you smelling fresh like “pure pina-colada paradise.” Plus, it won’t stain your clothes or clog your pores.

Tom’s Of Maine Deodorant

For all-day freshness, try Tom’s of Maine Natural Deodorant. Made from a combination of odor-fighting hops, Tom’s of Maine gives 24 hours of odor protection. This deodorant stick is also aluminum free and does not contain artificial fragrances.

Schmidt’s Deodorant

This deodorant is really natural, and it really works.

Schmidt’s Aluminum Free, Charcoal & Magnesium Natural Deodorant is made with essential oils and leaves you with the scent of freshly fallen rain. Just swipe this deo stick on once or twice for an all-day odor protection.

There are good natural deodorants out there, you just have to know where to look. The process can involve some trial and error. But we’re sure one of these five options will leave you feeling fresh all day long.

