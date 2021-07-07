5 Los Angeles Vacation Rental Homes That Let You Vacation Like A Celebrity

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

You don’t have to make it big to experience the life of a celebrity. If you’ve ever dreamed of vacationing like a rock star in Los Angeles, California then VRBO can help you out. The online vacation rental marketplace lets travelers from around the world experience the streets of L.A. like no hotel could. Not only is the price comparable to a hotel stay, but vacation rentals also come with all the essential amenities. From luxurious homes high up in the hills, or trendy bungalows right in the center of the action, these unique homes will make you feel like an A-list celeb living the life of the rich and famous!

Hollywood Hills Home

What larger-than-life neighborhood is known for being the symbol of the entertainment business? That’s right, Hollywood! Can’t get more celebrity lifestyle than that! You can rent a beautiful villa right in the famous Hollywood Hills. Rising above the surrounding city – this outstanding gem showcases an awesome pool and spa area as well as a large projection screen in the living room, perfect for movie marathons. With this glamorous home being in Hollywood Hills, popular locations like Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Universal Studios, Warner Brothers Studios, and The Dolby Theater are all less than 3 miles away!

Budget-Friendly Bungalow

On a budget, but still looking for something cute and trendy? This pet-friendly bungalow could be just what you need! Located within walking distance to Venice Beach, this cozy home is the perfect place to come back and relax after a long, exciting day of exploring the funky shops, street performers, and colorful murals of the Venice Boardwalk. You’ll also be just 2 miles from downtown Santa Monica, which has become a favorite resort town for many celebrities like Christian Bale and The Beckhams.

The Castle

If you have a bit more money in the bank, then you can live like a king in this 1930’s Spanish Colonial home, appropriately named “The Castle”. This Hacienda Heights home gets it royal name from its tall meditation tower, cathedral-height ceilings, hand-hewn oak beams, original hardwood floors, and mahogany doors with a hand-painted family crest. You can head out to the balcony and feel like a royal as you witness the spectacular view of Southern California. Resting on a 4.15-acre hillside and within walking distance to well-maintained hiking and biking trails, this family-friendly vacation destination is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts!

Right Next To Universal Studios

For some, being right next to the action is ideal. This family-friendly home is only a 15-minute walk to Universal Studios and The Studio City Red Line Metro. The Red Line Metro station is one stop from the Heart of Hollywood at Hollywood/Highland, home to the Dolby Theater, Mann’s Chinese Theater, Walk of Fame, El Capitan Theater, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and much more. Have a large family? Luckily, this rental can comfortably house up to 10 people and still have room for a fenced-in pool in the backyard and a home gym next to the master bedroom.

Near Rosebowl Stadium

Instead of partying like a rock star, how about living like a sports celebrity? This home is located just one block from The Rosebowl Stadium, so you won’t need to worry about finding a decent parking space before the big game. After the game, you can come back to the house and relax in the hot tub in the private backyard. With 4,177 square feet, this rental has plenty of space for eight people, including a large outdoor deck on the second floor, overlooking the San Gabriel Mountains.