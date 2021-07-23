5 Easiest Indoor Plants To Care For That Are Extremely Difficult To Kill

Plant parenting has been all the rage recently. It was a particularly noticeable trend during the pandemic, as folks were stuck at home with little to do and lots of time on their hands.

Even with less time spent at home these days, plant parenting is still alive and well. But, unfortunately, it’s not a skill that comes naturally to all of us.

Whether you’re a beginner or just plant inept, it’s worthwhile to take the time to find simple and easy plants to care for. Below are our top suggestions.

Snake Plant

(Mike_Shots / Shutterstock)

Snake Plants are a great option for plant beginners. Some other names this plant I known by is “Dracaena trifasciata” and “mother-in-law’s tongue.” They are increasingly popular because of how hardy they are and how tough they are to kill. They also tolerate a variety of light conditions, including low light, though indirect light is ideal. They require very little care and don’t need to be watered often.

ZZ Plant

ZZ Plants are another low-maintenance plant variety. It can handle lots of neglect and, just like the Snake Plant, can also do just fine in low-light environments. They only need water once its soil dries out, making it easy to keep track of their hydration needs. So, if you’re forgetful, neglectful or just starting out, a ZZ Plant might be the way to go.

Monstera Plant

Monstera Plants are strikingly beautiful but also not too tough to take care of. A Monstera does well with indirect light and needs watering every one to two weeks. It does just fine in regular room temperatures, though spritzing it with mist from time to time is a great idea.

Parlor Palm

(Wheatfieldstock / Shutterstock)

The Parlor Palm is another lovely plant with an easy-to-grow, easy-to-maintain disposition. It thrives in bright indirect sunlight but can also do just fine in low light. Just like the ZZ Plant, it only needs watering once the soil dries out, which typically ends up being every one to two weeks. If you take good care of it, a Parlor Palm can reach up to as eight to twelve feet high. Not bad for a plant that doesn’t demand much of you!

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera plants look damn good, can serve some functional uses and are also surprisingly easy to care for. They need very little water and do well in hot temperatures. They thrive in light, so if you have a balcony, porch or windowsill, your Aloe Vera plant will enjoy the sunshine during the summer. Just be sure to keep it away from chilly temps and don’t leave it outside during the winter.

