Summer is the season for fashion, beauty and all things style. It’s easy! It’s Breezy! And if we’re being honest with ourselves, it’s also wildly impractical! Obviously, no style influencer has experienced the soupy humidity of a Midwestern summer.

Summer looks should be sweat-proof and simple. Who wants to spend hours getting ready to just step into 90% humidity and end up washing it all away? No one, that’s who.

Luckily, these 2021 summer make-up trends are surprisingly easy to pull off. And that’s coming from someone who’s ~summer look~ is sunscreen and a few coats of bug spray.

Minimalist ‘No Makeup’ Makeup

This summery trend had me at “minimalist.” Minimalist skincare is fairly straightforward. With this look, you can skip heavy contouring, highlighting and baking. (You’ll be doing enough of that last one in the sun, anyway.)

Focus on showing off your skin as-is. Use a mattifying primer like NYX’s charcoal-infused Shine Killer to keep the 120º heat index from turning your forehead into Shine City. (Don’t worry; the shockingly black hue of this primer blends into the skin seamlessly!)

Then, top off the apples of your cheeks with a dewy blush for a fresh, rosy look. I’m a huge fan of NYX’s Soft Cheek Tint for sheer, buildable color. Simply place a small dollop onto the pad of your finger and gently blend into your cheeks. You can also use this product as an eyeshadow or lip color in a pinch.

Adding Bold Brows

Bold brows keep coming back year after year, and I am here for it. A pair of brushed-up brows can frame the face better than any contour kit ever could. Plus, the look takes less than a minute to achieve.

My go-to brow fluffer is e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Shape & Stay wax pencil. As if its ultra-strong hold and clear coat wasn’t good enough, this heavy hitter only costs $3 and lasts for months.

Apply the wax pencil to the brows against the grain of the hair in short, light strokes. Next, use a spoolie to smooth your brows with the grain. Brush your brows slightly upward to achieve that iconic, feathered look.

No pomades or plucking are necessary (hello, post-pandemic brows). This look is all about rocking what Mother Nature gave you.

Creating A Glossy Look

Look, it’s summer. You’re going to get sweaty. Rather than fighting it, lean into it with an all-over glossy look. Just because it’s 2021, that doesn’t mean your lip gloss can’t still be poppin’.

On that note, it’s 2021, meaning lip gloss is not just for lips anymore, people! A shimmery rose gold gloss like Buxom’s Plumping Lip Polish can be used on the lips, cheekbones, browbones and eyelids.

The key to this look is layering. Start thin, and then build up the product until you get your desired look. I recommend using the applicator for your lips. But for any additional gloss on your brows or cheeks, use your fingers to blot on the gloss instead.

When you step out into the sunlight, your high-gloss finish will make you the brightest (and baddest) b!$ch in town.

Neon Eye Color

Summertime is full of lush greens, vibrant blues and eye-catching florals — why shouldn’t your makeup join in on the fun? Neon colors aren’t only for haute couture. And while they can seem intimidating at first, these bold hues can be even easier to apply than your year-round neutrals.

Highly pigmented, matte colors like the ones in Morphe’s James Charles palette are vivid enough to speak for themselves. No fancy blending or up-to-the-brow coverage is necessary with this colorful look.

You can also mix things up by using multiple colors. Alternatively, you can keep it simple with a bold monochromatic lid. To really make the colors pop, swipe on a layer of sweat-proof Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion first.

Highly Pigmented Lips

Speaking of effortless drama, there’s no better time to try out highly saturated lip colors than during the warm weather season. Bright hues complement sun-kissed skin beautifully for a carefree, chic look perfect for the backyard or the beach.

Trending colors this summer include coral peaches, rich reds and zesty oranges. And I tell anyone who will listen to me about the wonders that is L’Oreal’s Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick. This product costs $10, can be found virtually anywhere and lasts well over 24 hours. (Seriously — you’ll have to scrub a bit to get this bad boy off.)

If there is a better product for summer sipping, swimming or smooching, I haven’t found it yet.

