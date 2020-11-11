5 Celebrities You Might Not Know Were Marines, Including Adam Driver And Drew Carey

Hackman joined the Marines at 16 after lying about his age. Like Drew Carey, he served as a radio operator, mostly around the Pacific, including post-war Japan and China. Using his G.I. Bill money, he went to college at the University of Illinois and after struggling throughout the '50s, his career took off in the '60s. Not long after, he became one of the biggest stars in the world in the '70s and beyond, starring in classics like A Bridge Too Far, Behind Enemy Lines, and Crimson Tide. There is no doubt his experiences in the Marines helped make his roles in those movies iconic.