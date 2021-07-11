Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While a gentle summer breeze sounds pleasant enough to lull you to sleep, in reality, catching some shut-eye in the summertime can be difficult. Undoubtedly, air conditioning is key to staying cool during the heat. But if you’re living a midsummer nightmare with no air conditioning, there are alternatives to help you get some rest.

Forget the dusty fan in the corner of your room, and toss out those sweaty sheets. Instead, check out these night cooling products from Amazon we scoped out. Each will help you beat the heat and get some shuteye, no matter the summer’s roaring temperatures.

We’re all familiar with flipping the pillow over to lay on the cold side. But unfortunately, in the summertime, it becomes a relentless cycle for fleeting comfort. With a cooling pillow, like the Dream Rite Hypoallergenic Memory Foam Pillow, you can rest easy and say goodbye to constant sleep disruptions.

Unlike the traditional hot memory foam of yesteryear, the Dream Rite pillow stays cool throughout the night. Affordable Dream Rite pillows have washable, breathable, crisp fabric, guaranteed to keep you cool, calm and comfortable. Reviewers have stated that the cooling effect is amazing and stays much cooler than other memory foam pillows they’ve tried in the past.

Hot sleepers with excessive night sweats will appreciate the cooling effects of Comfort Spaces Coolmax Cooling Sheets. Ultra-fine microfiber is weaved together with moisture-wicking, Coolmax fabric for quicker evaporation and overall comfort.

Reviewers agree that these may be the coolest sheets they’ve ever purchased, eliminating their night sweats completely! Additionally, one even shared that they’ve been on a lifetime journey to find comfortable sheets, and these are it.

While cooling sheets may offer immediate relief from summer’s sizzling temps, hot sleepers can double down with a cooling mattress topper. And if you’ve had bad experiences with mattress pads being too hot in the past, put your worries to rest.

Many reviewers find the bestselling Easeland Pillow Top Mattress Pad to be exceptionally comfortable due to its soft cotton material. Unlike other mattress pads with heat-retaining materials, Easeland’s cotton mattress pad is ideal for summer weather. Moreover, cotton material absorbs sweat, making the material breathable, allowing the body to stay cool.

The BedJet is an excellent solution for those dreaded hot nights. Reviewers found that it’s an ideal supplement to air conditioning. Moreover, the BedJet allows A/C to be set to a higher temperature or even turned off without sacrificing comfort in bed.

Reviewers suffering from chronic night sweats and hot flashes praise the BedJet. Additionally, they say it’s allowed them to feel cooler than they’ve ever felt in years.

Buffy comforters have been described as if you’re sinking into a tub of whipped cream. Now, you can enjoy those lusciously delicious feels with the new, temperature-regulating Buffy Breeze Comforter, perfect for warm weather.

Your bed will always feel like the cool side of the pillow with this cool-to-the-touch comforter, making sweltering nights seem like a dream.

