5 Best Indoor Plants Proven To Boost Your Mood

Calling all plant moms!

If you’re already a plant enthusiast, you probably don’t need an excuse to buy another houseplant. But in case you do, we’ve got you covered.

A NASA article from 1989 is often cited to promote or sell “air-purifying” plants. One quick internet search and you’ll find tons of articles on the subject. However, a 2019 article challenged those studies and ultimately found that houseplants had a negligible impact on indoor pollutants. Indoor pollutants are commonly found in household items like couches, carpets, consumer products, air fresheners and even cooking.

While the 2019 article concluded that potted plants did reduce the number of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), they did so under experimental conditions. Typically, in a small, sealed chamber. Those findings don’t translate to homes or buildings. (Total bummer, we know.)

But don’t fret, because the 2019 article did find that “indoor plants, by helping to create a more biophilic indoor environment, may have a positive impact on occupant well-being, which may also translate into productivity improvements for businesses.” So, if you’re still in WFH-mode (or even if you’re not) bringing in some plant life could help boost your mood.

A positive impact on well-being is a good enough reason for us to buy some plant babies! So, here are five of the best plants to boost your mood.

Bamboo Palm

Bring a tropical vibe into your home with a bamboo palm!

(Parawee21 / Shutterstock)

Care

Having good drainage, high-quality soil, water and indirect sunlight is all this plant needs to thrive. Make sure not to over-water it and re-pot it once it has outgrown its current home. We also recommend pruning any dry or brown leaves.

Lighting

This low-maintenance plant thrives in medium to low light conditions. Avoid placing the bamboo palm in hot, direct sunlight as it may fry the leaves.

Qualities

The bamboo palm height varies from 4 ft to 12 ft and has a width of around 3 ft to 5 ft.

Gerbera Daisy

Brighten up your home and mood with these perfect container flowers.

(tesdei / Shutterstock)

Care

Gerbera Daisies do well indoors and outdoors and thrive with little maintenance.

Keep your Gerbera Daisies in soil with lots of organic material and a pH level of around 5.5 and 6.5. Make sure the pot is well-draining, and water them regularly (about one inch per week).

Lighting

Place your potted Gerbera Daisies in a well-lit area, but be careful not to place them in extremely hot areas, especially areas that get afternoon sun.

Qualities

These flowers have large flowering heads that resemble sunflowers. You can get them in a variety of colors.

Chinese Evergreen

Native to Asia, the Chinese Evergreen is an ornamental plant that is said to bring good luck.

(dropStock / Shutterstock)

Care

This plant takes a moderate level of care. However, the most important thing to note is that the plant doesn’t live in a space that reaches below 60ºF (15ºC).

Lighting

Dark green varieties require less light, and plants with lighter leaves and variegated plants require more (indirect) sunlight.

Qualities

Easy to care for, the Chinese Evergreen has tons of varieties including the Burmese Evergreen, Red Peacock and the Silver King.

However, the Chinese Evergreen can cause irritation, rash and burning or swelling of the mouth if ingested, and touching the sap can lead to dermatitis. So, definitely keep out of reach or forgo the Chinese Evergreen if you have pets or small children.

English Ivy

This beautiful plant can grow and grow, cascading it’s beauty.

(ArtBackground / Shutterstock)

Care

Keep your ivy in a pot that drains well with a loose potting mix. English Ivys prefer drier soil, so make sure not to overwater!

Lighting

Indoors in the summer, the plant does well with bright indirect sunlight. In the winter, it can take some direct sunlight.

Qualities

When grown outdoors English Ivy can overtake any garden. It’s invasive and can choke out other plants and trees in the vicinity. That’s why we recommend keeping it indoors where it looks picturesque looming for hanging pots or creeping up a trellis.

Peace Lily

Hardy but still delicately beautiful, the Peace Lily is a perfect houseplant.

Care

The Peace Lily is tolerant of under-watering rather than over-watering. Plan to water it about once a week and occasionally spritz the leaves in the summer. The Peace Lily is drought tolerant, so you could even wait until the plant droops a little to water it again. Root rot is something you’ll have to contend with if you are over-watering.

Lighting

It’ll do well in low to medium light. Try a corner of your room that isn’t in blazing sun, and you should be good.

Qualities

As long as you keep your Peace Lily in a big enough pot, water it occasionally, give it some sunlight and make sure the soil is well-draining, you should have your Peace Lily for years to come.

