I can’t be the only one who is super excited that high waisted swimsuits are still in style. With the cute cuts and versatile pairings, I’ll never stop loving them.

If you’re like me and can’t wait to get your hands on a new swimmie, then take a peek at these five best high waisted swimsuits below.

Colorblock Tie Front Cut-Out One Piece

(Shein)

This high waisted one piece from Shein is both sexy and cute. With a low v-neck, a center cut-out, and a high waist, you can show just the right amount of skin. Plus, this buy is a total steal. (Shein, $13)

Gingham Push Up High Waisted Bikini

Shein

I would be lying if I said I didn’t already add this oh so cute set to my online shopping cart.

The push-up top, the high waist, and the gingham design add the perfect amount of vintage charm to your beach-ready look. Just slip into this bikini, throw on some red lipstick, and viola! You are instantly classy and flirty. (Shein, $14)

Textured Scallop Trim One Shoulder Bikini

Shein

This white, scalloped suit creates an effortlessly elegant look.

With added coverage to the bottoms and a one-shoulder sleeve, this bikini was made to make you feel fabulous all summer long. (Shein, $12)

Leopard High Waisted Bikini

Shein

High waisted bikinis can be sexy, too, you know!

The high hip cuts, the leopard print, and the center ring makes this bikini bold and sassy. Everyone will be asking where you got your newest swimmie from, and you’ll have us to thank (wink wink). (Shein, $12)

Color Block High Waisted Bikini

Shein

I had to throw in another color block swimmie because the lavender and mint pairing was too cute to pass up.

With a high waist, cheeky cut, and both thick and thin straps, you’ll be rocking one of the most unique bikinis at the pool. It’s a must. (Shein, $12.00)

So choose your favorite swimmie, throw on your most-loved sunscreen, like this Thinksport one, and own the summer!

