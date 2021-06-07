Gossip Cop

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smile during a royal event News Why People Are Mad About Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Daughter’s Controversial Name

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child on Friday and have already received criticism for the baby girl’s name. The royal renegades named her in honor of two of the most important women in Prince Harry’s life: his mother, Princess Diana, and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Some royal watchers have decried the decision, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Mel Gibson smiling in a tuxedo with Rosalind Ross Celebrities ‘Sugar Daddy’ Mel Gibson Paying To Get Gigs For Girlfriend Rosalind Ross?

Is Mel Gibson losing money backing his girlfriend Rosalind Ross‘ projects? That was one tabloid story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates. Mel Gibson Bankrolling Rosalind Ross? A recent edition of Star reports “sugar daddy” Mel Gibson is funneling cash into his girlfriend Rosalind Ross’s movie career. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Mel legitimately […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Tom Hiddleston in a navy blue suit standing with Zawe Ahston who is wearing a black dress. Celebrities Tom Hiddleston Girlfriend: What You Need To Know About His Love Life In 2021

Get the scoop on Tom Hiddleston's past girlfriends, and find out who the 'Loki' star is currently dating.

 by Deb Taylor
Amal Clooney, in a yellow dress, leans towards George Clooney, in a black tux, on the red carpet Celebrities Report: George, Amal Clooney ‘Living Separate Lives’ In Trial Separation

George Clooney and his wife Amal are a hot topic for many gossip publications these days. In April, one tabloid claimed the couple was going through a trial separation. Gossip Cop investigates.  George, Amal Clooney Testing Out Trial Separation? “A busy work schedule has left the couple divided in every sense,” New Idea reported earlier […]

 by Cortland Ann
Lifestyle

5 Cute AF High Waisted Swimsuits From Shein That Are Perfect For Summer

R
Ruby McAuliffe
7:15 am, June 7, 2021
A leopard print swim suit on the left with a blue and white gingham swimsuit on the right.
(Shein)
Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

I can’t be the only one who is super excited that high waisted swimsuits are still in style. With the cute cuts and versatile pairings, I’ll never stop loving them.

If you’re like me and can’t wait to get your hands on a new swimmie, then take a peek at these five best high waisted swimsuits below.

Colorblock Tie Front Cut-Out One Piece 

Pink, maroon, and white color block swimsuit a part of the 5 best high waisted swimsuits.
(Shein)

This high waisted one piece from Shein is both sexy and cute. With a low v-neck, a center cut-out, and a high waist, you can show just the right amount of skin. Plus, this buy is a total steal. (Shein, $13)

Gingham Push Up High Waisted Bikini

Gingham push up high waisted swimsuit a part of the 5 best high waisted swimsuits.
Shein

I would be lying if I said I didn’t already add this oh so cute set to my online shopping cart. 

The push-up top, the high waist, and the gingham design add the perfect amount of vintage charm to your beach-ready look. Just slip into this bikini, throw on some red lipstick, and viola! You are instantly classy and flirty. (Shein, $14)

Textured Scallop Trim One Shoulder Bikini

White scalloped high waist swim suit a part of the 5 best high waisted swimsuits.
Shein

This white, scalloped suit creates an effortlessly elegant look. 

With added coverage to the bottoms and a one-shoulder sleeve, this bikini was made to make you feel fabulous all summer long. (Shein, $12) 

Leopard High Waisted Bikini 

High waist leopard print swimsuit a part of the 5 best high waisted swimsuits.
Shein

High waisted bikinis can be sexy, too, you know!

The high hip cuts, the leopard print, and the center ring makes this bikini bold and sassy. Everyone will be asking where you got your newest swimmie from, and you’ll have us to thank (wink wink). (Shein, $12)

Color Block High Waisted Bikini

Lavender and mint high waist color block swimsuit a part of the 5 best high waisted swimsuits.
Shein

I had to throw in another color block swimmie because the lavender and mint pairing was too cute to pass up. 

With a high waist, cheeky cut, and both thick and thin straps, you’ll be rocking one of the most unique bikinis at the pool. It’s a must. (Shein, $12.00)

So choose your favorite swimmie, throw on your most-loved sunscreen, like this Thinksport one, and own the summer!

