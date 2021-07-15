5 Simple Heatless Hairstyles That You Can Pull Off Like A Pro

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

My wavy, coarse, frizzy hair didn’t stand a chance in the late ‘90s and early 2000s. First, it was blow-dried with a round brush by my mother (with ‘90s bangs, too) into a poof ball. Later, in my teens, it was straightened into oblivion. Even now as a thirty-something-year-old, I still have trouble letting my natural hair just be.

However, we all know the damage heating tools can do to our hair. Even when we try to protect it with products, heating tools can cause split ends, dryness and breakage. Sometimes our hair just needs a break from the heat!

Curls, braids and an array of cute accessories can keep your hair looking styled while giving it a much-needed rest. Here are some heatless styles to try that you’re sure to love.

Add Some Curls

I’ll be the first to admit that having wavy hair without a great pattern is tough to style. My hair is in a mom bun more times than not. However, some styling products and tools can help manage your waves.

If you have wavy hair like me, the Kenra Professional Curl Defining Crème 5 is a magical curl defining potion. It’s the first product I have found for my hair that consistently works. So far, I’ve had a week of soft, wavy, more manageable hair, and I couldn’t be happier.

For those that have straight hair, or just want more consistent curls or waves, grab the TikTok Heatless Curling Rod. Just twist your wet or dry hair into the rod, sleep in it overnight, and voila, you’ll be a curly girl in the morning!

If you don’t want to buy a new tool to get heatless curls, you can always use a couple of socks or a housecoat belt for beachy waves or ringlets.

Go For The Braids

During quarantine, I regularly rocked a side braid. I also watched several Youtube tutorials on French braiding and (finally) got it down! But there are so many more braid trends out there.

The twist braid is another one of my favorites, and it’s great for second-day hair. Plus, if it’s on TikTok, it must be good, right?

Utilize Accessories

Throwing your hair up and adding in a cute accessory or two is a no-brainer.

Some cute additions include scrunchies, hair scarves or knotted headbands. Claw clips have also made a comeback, and I’m so glad they did. I never stopped wearing them, and they are still as cute as ever. Plus, the styling options are endless!

Try These Heatless Styles

I’ll admit, I had to watch the twisted pony tutorial more times that one before I understood what was happening. Where exactly was the twist? Once I caught it, it made total sense, and it’s such a cute and easy hairstyle to try.

Another super cute heatless style is the cord knot bun. Everyone is rocking it, and it’s easy to see why. It’s simple, sweet and perfect for summer.

