4 Things You Didn't Know About NCIS Star Mark Harmon

As we pointed out last month, it’s become a yearly tradition with the supermarket tabloids to make this bogus prediction. In May 2019, the very same tabloid purported Dawber wanted him to quit NCIS and a few months prior to that, the Globe claimed he was quitting. Each time we busted the untrue stories. Season 18 is expected to begin in September, or at least, we all hope it does, who knows, truly, given the state of the world.