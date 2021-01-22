Everyone 4 Non Blondes' Linda Perry Has Written Songs For

“I was raised in a time when parents brought out belts and you got tough love,” she told The Orange County Register in 2014. “If some of these things had happened today, it would be called child abuse, let’s just face it, there’s prosecutions from that. But I love my mother. I loved my dad, who passed nine years ago now. I actually had more issues with him than my mom, because my dad didn’t see me until I became famous. So, who is worse? The one that showed me affection through tough love or the one that just left?”