Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Reba McEntire wears a black dress and poses with Rex Linn, in a blue suit, on the CMA red carpet News Is Reba McEntire Still Dating Rex Linn? Here’s What We Know

Reba McEntire and CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn went public with their relationship in October 2020, though the two have mostly kept their romance private since then. It’s surprising that the huge stars have managed to keep themselves out of the spotlight for as long as they have. Their privacy is somewhat of a double-edged […]

 by Brianna Morton
Danny Moder in a grey shirt with Julia Roberts in a black blouse Celebrities Julia Roberts Furious At Husband Danny Moder For Being ‘Irresponsible’ With Their Kids?

Is Julia Roberts upset with husband Danny Moder for his “daredevil antics”? That was on tabloid’s story last month. Gossip Cop has investigated the story and can set the record straight. Julia Roberts Fears Danny Moder Is Bad Influence On Their Kids? In early June, OK! reported that Julia Roberts was furious with her husband, […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin posing together in the 2000s Celebrities Terri Irwin Wants Russell Crowe To Advise Bindi Irwin After Her ‘Attack’ On Her Grandfather?

Is Russell Crowe inserting himself in Terri Irwin’s family drama? One tabloid is claiming this week that the Australian actor’s relationship to the conservationist family may help soothe family tensions with Bindi Irwin’s grandfather. Gossip Cop investigates.  Russell Crowe To the Rescue? Bindi Irwin recently posted an Instagram photo of her father, husband, and father-in-law, […]

 by Cortland Ann
Image of clothes hung up on a rack outside. Lifestyle 4 Budget-Friendly Fashion Brands That Are Sustainable And Eco-Friendly

Cheaply made, mass-produced clothing is the fashion norm, but society is quickly demanding a change for sustainability.

by Dana Hopkins
Lifestyle

4 Budget-Friendly Fashion Brands That Are Sustainable And Eco-Friendly

D
Dana Hopkins
7:15 am, July 8, 2021
Image of clothes hung up on a rack outside.
(B.Forenius/Shutterstock)

Cheaply made, mass-produced clothing is the fashion norm, but society is quickly demanding a change for sustainability. However, the terms budget-friendly and eco-friendly rarely go together. There are a myriad of reasons why; the main one being the high cost of organic and sustainable materials. But there are solutions to the high cost.

Buying second-hand is one way to find budget-friendly clothes that would otherwise end up in our landfills. But, if you prefer new items, we’ve scoured the web for eco-conscious brands that won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

Happy Earth Apparel – $

Happy Earth Apparel is a certified B company, which focusses on both social and environmental practices, whose tagline states, “Earth First. Because when it comes to the planet, we actually give a damn.”

Their website backs up their claim and is transparent with the materials used for their products. They also showcases their commitment to partnering with sustainable farmers and giving back to create positive change in the world. 

With clothing made from organic cotton, reclaimed fibers, sustainable cork and packaged in 100% PCW recycled materials, you’ll feel good in these clothes knowing you chose well.

Moderately priced for the quality of items you are purchasing, you’ll find t-shirts and tank tops in the $20 range. 

Known Supply – $$

Known Supply is a certified fair trade company and certified B company. The company mainly uses GOTS-certified organic cotton, and their ethos is, “The most human brand.”

Known Supply also connects consumers with makers. The makers sign every piece of clothing they produce, so it brings a human element to the buying process.

Image of a woman holding clothes with cotton laid on top.
(Andrii Zastrozhnov/Shutterstock)

It’s also important to note that I’m a bargain shopper. Whenever I’m in a brick and mortar store, I head straight for the clearance racks. It doesn’t change when I visit online shops either – I head straight to the clearance section. Known Supply already has reasonably priced women’s and mens’ sections, but their “Last Chance” section is great! 

Girlfriend Collective – $$

Transparency! That’s the name of the game with Girlfriend Collective.

The conscious clothing brand started with a pair of leggings from recycled bottles and ended up with a vast clothing line of activewear. Girlfriend Collective puts thought into everything they do, and it shows.

Their packaging is recyclable, they use cupro (a delicate fiber left behind by cotton), their yarn is produced in a zero-waste, zero-emission facility and their recycled polyester is BPA-free. You can read more about their practices here. Diversity and inclusiveness are also evident in all that they do. 

From swimwear, tanks and tees and essentials, you’ll be looking cute and your bank account will be, too! 

Kotn – $$$

With their direct trade model, where they take out the middle man and source the raw materials directly from the farmers, Kotn is setting a new precedent.

The company works closely with its farmers to put sustainable practices first. They also ensure safe working environments, fair wages and careers to their partners. As stated on their website, “Our mission is to set the standard for conscious creation and consumption. Developing products around the principles of considered design, relentless quality, honest value, and positive impact—for our people, and our planet.”

With products made to last, the price tag is a bit more than the cheaply made shirt that you’ll end up getting rid of next season. However, for quality apparel, the price isn’t too much.

More Style Stories:

OMG Gen Z Just Discovered Skorts & We Have Some Words

A List Of Questionable 2021 Fashion Choices From Celebs

Amazon’s ‘The Drop’ Collections Are The Way To Score Custom Designed Fashion Pieces

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.