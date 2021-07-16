3 Common Shampooing Mistakes You’re Probably Making & How To Get Cleaner, Healthier Hair

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Whether you know it or not, shampooing is one of the trickiest parts of hair care. Do you wash your hair every day? How do you wash it? I mean, you just throw it in and rinse it out, right? Unfortunately, it’s not that black and white.

There are some common shampoo faux pas that are worth exploring so that you can be sure to not repeat them.

1. Shampooing Too Much – Or Too Little

As we've already established, shampooing every day is a no-go. And while some people have gone so far as to swear by shampooing only once or twice a month — or not at all — that may not be the best hair care routine for all folks.

Shampooing too frequently can lead to an overly dry scalp, and it also leads to our hair overcompensating for its natural oils. But shampooing too little can lead to that itchy, greasy feeling that most of us are familiar with.

The ideal shampooing frequency depends on your hair, but most people wash their hair between every other day and once a week. Experiment and figure out what works best for you!

2. Not Massaging Correctly

Massaging the scalp is an important part of your shampooing routine, too. But we aren’t all doing it correctly. Try massaging your scalp in circular motions with just the finger pads — not the fingernails.

(esp2k / Shutterstock)

Be sure to also massage your scalp for a couple of minutes each time you shampoo. Don’t skimp out on the amount of time you do so, or else you’re cutting out vital cleansing time. This way, you’ll give yourself a healthier scalp and head of hair — what’s not to like?

3. Shampooing The Wrong Parts Of Your Hair

Shampooing is really all about the scalp. That’s what it’s designed to clean, and that’s where you should (mostly) keep it.

Some of us make the mistake of rubbing shampoo into every part of our hair. But it’s best to mostly avoid the ends when working the shampoo into your head of hair. This way, your end don’t get dried out.

If you get a good lather going while you’re massaging your scalp, then there should be enough shampoo residue to just clean out the rest of your hair while you’re washing it out. But is keeping shampoo away from your ends a hard set rule? Nope. But it’s a good rule of thumb.

