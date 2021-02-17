Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Golden Globes

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are upon us, and with the world still gripped by the Covid pandemic, this year will bring unprecedented changes to the ceremony. Not to worry though—plenty of elements will remain intact. Viewers can still expect funny hosts, high fashion, and, most importantly, a celebration of the best things we saw on screen over the past year (even if we watched them from the comfort of our couches).

Find out what we can expect from the Golden Globes 2021.

When Are The 2021 Golden Globe Awards?

The 78th Golden Globes will air on February 28th on NBC at 8 pm EST.

Many people consider the Golden Globes a precursor to the Oscars, but the event has its own storied past. The very first Golden Globes was hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Correspondents Association (now the Hollywood Foreign Press Association) in 1944. It was an informal affair, and awards were handed out in the form of scrolls. (Here’s a bit of fun trivia: the famous statuette wasn’t designed until a year later.)

The ceremony has seen plenty of other changes over the years, too. In 1951, the best film, actor, and actress nominations were split into two separate categories: drama and musical or comedy. The division was made so that each genre would receive equal recognition. And in 1952, the Cecil B. deMille Award was introduced to recognize “outstanding contributions to the entertainment field.” Recipients over history include deMille himself, Martin Scorsese, Denzel Washington, Oprah Winfrey, and Tom Hanks.

In 2018, the Carol Burnett Award was introduced to recognize excellence in television. Winners to date are Burnett herself and Ellen DeGeneres.

The ceremony is unafraid of evolving with the times. Since 1963, the assistant tasked with handing out awards has been referred to as Miss or Mr. Golden Globe. In 2017, the title was rebranded “Golden Globe Ambassador.” “Now, it’s gender-neutral, and the ambassador could be a woman, a man, a transgender,” Anke Hofmann, vice president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, told The New York Times in 2018.

The Golden Globes currently recognize achievements in 25 categories: 14 in motion pictures and 11 in television. While earning an award is serious business, the laid-back nature of the event has much to do with the event’s popularity. Both viewers and show biz insiders consider the ceremony a chance for stars to enjoy the fruits of their labor in a party-like atmosphere.

Who Is Hosting The Golden Globes?

The Golden Globes wouldn’t be half as fun to watch without talented hosts—who else could get away with ribbing A-list audience members in public? Previous hosts include Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, Ricky Gervais, and Seth Meyers.

For 2021, Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will share hosting duties for the fourth time since 2013. Expect the duo to recapture the same side-splitting magic they shared from their Weekend Update desk. For some of their best moments from awards show past, check out this montage:

Also, look for two up-and-coming talents in the background that evening. The 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors will be Satchel and Jackson Lee—the daughter and son of director Spike Lee. The siblings (both filmmakers themselves) will assist celebs throughout the ceremony. They’ll also bring attention to two charities that are close to their heart: the Callen-Lorde Community Health Center, a global leader in LGBTQ healthcare, and Big Brother Big Sisters.

This Will Be The First Ever Virtual Golden Globes

This year’s Golden Globes will be produced with COVID-19 safety measures in mind. The hosts will split duties from opposite sides of the country: Fey will be live from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Poehler will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton, in Beverly Hills. Nominees will appear and accept their awards from various locations around the world.

Who Are The 2021 Golden Globe Nominees?

One thing that hasn’t changed about the Golden Globes is the murmurs and surprises that come with the announcement of nominees.

In the film category, David Fincher’s Mank leads the pack with six nominations. Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 falls just behind with five. Other contenders in the drama category are Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, and Florian Zeller’s The Father.

Sacha Baron Cohen, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in The Trial of the Chicago 7, had a particularly good year. His Borat Subsequent Moviefilm also received nods in three categories, including Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy).

For Best Director, three women are among this year’s nominees: Zhao, Fennell, and Regina King (One Night in Miami). Fincher and Sorkin also made the cut.

In television, The Crown dominates with six nominations. Schitt’s Creek follows with five.

The prestigious Cecil B. deMille Award will be presented to Jane Fonda. “From her political activism to her role as leader of the fitness revolution, and her latest incarnation as a leader in the global environmental movement which has garnered her a new generation of followers (and, yes, a fresh rash of arrests for civil disobedience), Jane Fonda continues to be an artist and a humanitarian, a role model, a woman of influence and a Hollywood star for the ages. nnot think of a more deserving recipient…” read an announcement on the Golden Globes website.

Norman Lear, producer of iconic television shows like All in the Family, Sanford and Son, and One Day at a Time will receive the Carol Burnett Award. “His progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humor prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television,” read a statement by HFPA President Ali Sar. “His work revolutionized the industry…”

Tune in to NBC on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. EST to see who will go home a winner.