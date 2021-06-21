Top Beauty Deals To Shop For Amazon Prime Day Right Now

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, and there are some major deals in the beauty space. I’m talking discounted products across all beauty categories, such as hair, body and more.

We have rounded up some of our favorite selections from this amazing Amazon Prime Day beauty sale below. Bur remember to act fast before these deals are snagged right from your cart!

At-Home Wax Kit

Waxing is amazing. It makes your skin silky smooth and keeps it that way for days. Femiro brings the painless hair remover to your fingertips with their wax warmer kit. The kit includes four bags of wax beans, 10 wax strips, 10 large applicators and 10 small applicators. (Save 30% off here)

Maybelline Hydrating Lip Gloss

I don’t know about you, but I love a glossy lip. It adds an extra pop to your look and makes you look oh-so put together. Maybelline brings the ultimate hydrating lip gloss with hyaluronic acid. Your lips won’t just look good, but they’ll feel good, too. (Save 38% off here)

Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool

Facial rollers and gua sha tools are all the rage right now, and I can totally see why. Made from real natural jade and smooth stone, the roller and gua sha tool help to create visible results. So treat yourself to the selfceare you deserve! (Save 60% off here)

Purple Hair Mask

My blonde ladies, this one is for you. Neutralize your brassy color and get back to your cool blonde locks with this purple hair mask. With a super hydrating formula, your hair will look and feel better. Better yet, this product is PETA approved, vegan and cruelty free. (Save 33% off here)

Himalayan Salt Body Scrub

Looking for your next best body scrub? This Himalayan salt body scrub is the answer. it’s infused with collagen and stem cells to help with acne, scars, wrinkles and overall skin appearance. Sign me up! (Save 61% off here)

Dry Brushing Body Set

The perfect exfoliator brush set is finally here. This 100% vegan body exfoliating brush set features soft bristles for face exfoliation, cleansing and lymphatic drainage. It’s the ideal way to get your natural glow back! (Save 21% off here)

BeKind Anion Hair Straightener Brush

A great hair deal is this hair straightener brush. For more than 20% off, you can create the ultimate sleek look with ease. Plus, the heating time is so short, you’ll be able to get going in seconds! (Save 21% off here)

