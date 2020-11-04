2020's Best Virtual Events To Rewatch

It’s safe to say, 2020 has not been a good year in most respects. For live music junkies, it has been especially hard without a concert fix and the ability to jam out at live events. A variety of virtual events have cropped up to fill the hole left in our hearts and in some cases have exceeded our expectations! Not only have there been once-in-a-lifetime musical events(!), but there has also been an explosion of celebrity podcasts and live-streamed table reads of the world’s most beloved nostalgic movies. Much more virtual entertainment is to come, but there’s definitely more than enough digital events to hold us over until the end of the year. The best part? Unlike live events, you can relive these over and over again until live music returns. So in the meantime, here are some of the most rewatchable moments from our favorite virtual affairs this year.