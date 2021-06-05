15 Travel Accessories Under $15 (And They’re All On Amazon)

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While we were at home working, teaching, and processing major events for the better part of 2020, we daydreamed about traveling far and wide. Some of us even made plans to travel once restrictions were lifted. And now with the rollout of vaccines, people are gearing up to take flight.

We scoured Amazon for 15 essential travel accessories under $15 to take on your next trip. Bon voyage!

Hard Shell Carrying Case

Keep your earbuds, charging cords, memory cards, and more organized and safe in this water-resistant, hard shell carrying case. Available in vibrant colors like mint, rose gold, and navy blue, this carrying case is functional and the perfect size for your traveling tech needs.

Versatile Airplane Mount

This versatile mount is perfect for kiddos and adults alike, especially if you’re on a flight that doesn’t have a built-in screen. Simply download and watch your favorite T.V. shows and movies, and watch away. The product mounts easily onto airplane tray tables and luggage handles and can be used as a phone stand.

TSA Approved Travel Bottles

These TSA-approved travel bottles are made from food-grade silicone and have a unique opal shape to ensure that you can get every last bit. Since they are leak proof, they are great for basics, such as shampoo, conditioner, and lotion, and even more unique items, like sauce, dressing, and even baby food.

Compact Shoe Bag

Cute and functional, this shoe bag is perfect for traveling. It can fit up to three pairs of shoes up to size 13. Plus, it can fit perfectly inside of your luggage. If you need a bit more space, simply slide the bag onto the luggage handle with the convenient trolley strap.

Undercover Travel Pouch

Discreet and convenient, this hidden pouch will keep emergency money, credit cards, ids, and keys safe. You can also clip it underneath your clothes for ultra security. No pit pocketing will be happening here!

Slim Travel Wallet

This slim, leather wallet is perfect for travel as well as everyday use. With it’s small, compact design, you can take it anywhere. This wallet also has RFID blocking, which prevents skimmers from receiving a signal from your belongings.

Space-Savings Toiletry Bag

We’ve found the perfect toiletry bag for traveling, and yes, it’s under $15!

Space-saving but big enough for all the essentials, this hanging toiletry bag is both durable and water-resistant. You can choose from blue, pink, or white cactus.

6-Pack Packing Cubes

These high quality packing cubes will ensure all of your clothes, toiletries, and personal belongings each have their own space. The set comes with two larger travel pouches, two medium pouches, one small pouch for secret items, and a laundry bag.

Passport Holder And Wallet

This passport wallet features a snap close button, RFID blocking, space for three cards and one passport, and is made of genuine leather.

It’s the all in one you’ll need for your next vacay.

Waterproof Phone Pouch

If you’re headed somewhere where an ocean or a pool is involved, then this waterproof pouch will be a life saver. It will keep your phone dry and safe while still allowing you to utilize the touch screen. And don’t worry about your phone sinking to the bottom of whatever body of water you might find yourself in, because this pouch floats!

The worst thing when traveling is having your luggage get lost or stolen. Try to prevent that disaster from happening by adding these luggage tags to all of your bags. They come in several cute designs with an even cuter price.

Lip Balm Sleeves

There is nothing worse than fumbling through your backpack or purse trying to find your lip balm to only find you lost it who knows where. Keep your lip balm handy and safe with these cute chapstick sleeves.

Stainless Steel Reusable Flatware

Ditch the single-use plastic and grab this adorable flatware set for your next adventure. You won’t only be having the time of your life on your vacay, but you’ll also be saving the planet. Talk about multi-tasking!

Ultimate Sleep Kit

A perfect mix of support and comfort, this sleep kit is a must-have. With a comfortable sleep mask, earplugs, and pillow, you’ll sleep soundly on trains, during flights, or on long road trips.

Jewelry Travel Case

Jewelry can get tangled and lost oh so quickly. Prevent that future mess by grabbing one of these jewelry travel cases. It features a mirror, three necklace hooks, an elastic pocket, six earring carriers, six ring rows, and two detachable crossing-boards.

