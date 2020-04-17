14 Photos Of Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn That Prove You Don’t Need To Be Married To Be Happy

By Griffin Matis |

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are a Hollywood institution of their very own. The decades-long relationship has weathered its fair share of storms and come out the other side stronger than ever. Although they’ve never officially married — despite dozens and dozens of tabloid reports claiming otherwise — they’re living proof that a loving relationship doesn’t need a marriage certificate.

The couple first started dating in 1983, and their real-life chemistry was obvious in the above photo from 1987’s Overboard. Although the film wasn’t well-received at the time, critics consistently praised the couple’s dynamic as one of the movie’s saving graces.

There are countless other photos of the couple throughout the years, so we compiled some of our favorite snapshots of the two icons below.

Escape from L.A., 1996

Russell’s role in Escape from New York and its sequel, Escape from L.A., is iconic. He looks every bit as cool as Snake Plissken here, posing with Hawn and the legendary Pam Grier. This was just one of many times the couple supported one another at their premieres.

The Out of Towners, 1999

One of the most magnetic aspects of the longtime couple is their shared sense of humor. Here, Russell and Hawn share a laugh with their kids at the premiere of her 1999 film, The Out of Towners. Though the movie was a flop, at least the laughs were real.

The 60th Annual Golden Apple Awards, 2000

Another one of our favorite parts of the relationship is just how close-knit the entire Hawn-Russell family is. Here’s a great group photo featuring Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, and Oliver Hudson at the 60th Annual Golden Apple Awards in 2000.

Kennedy Center Honors Gala, 2000

Like we said, both stars have a fantastic sense of humor, and Kurt Russell’s facial expression in this photo is proof. In 2000, the couple attended the Kennedy Center Honors Gala, which honored Angela Lansbury, Clint Eastwood, Chuck Berry, Placido Domingo, and, of course, dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov, seen here kissing Goldie Hawn on the cheek.

30th AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony, 2002

Seriously, seeing these two smiling and laughing never gets old. In this 2002 photo, Kurt Russell smiles as Goldie Hawn and Rita Wilson are surprised by a photographer. The three were in attendance for the American Film Institute’s honoring of Tom Hanks.

Dark Blue, 2003

There’s nothing we’d love more than to know what Russell whispered to Hawn in this picture at the American premiere of his 2003 film Dark Blue. Even though we’ll probably never find out what made Hawn smile so wide, it’s still an extremely sweet snapshot of the two longtime partners.

The other fantastic photo from the movie premiere is this one, which features most of the family. Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are clearly talking about something funny, and Oliver Hudson looks to be just on the edge of laughter. Meanwhile, Kurt Russell completes the picture by looking every bit the stereotypical confused dad.

Poseidon, 2006

Here, the couple crack up during an interview for the Italian premiere of Kurt Russell’s 2006 film Poseidon. The two always seem to be in good spirits when they’re with each other, and it’s consistently a pleasure to see the two of them on the red carpet.

Death Proof, 2007

Russell and Quentin Tarantino are frequent collaborators, and although Death Proof is probably the least well-received of their works, it’s still a solid outing for both. Plus, it was great to see three Hollywood legends laugh it up together at the premiere in 2007.

The Hawn Foundation, 2013

Who doesn’t love a supportive partner? Here, Kurt Russell joined Hawn at an event celebrating her charity, The Goldie Hawn Foundation. The organization works to better the lives of children in and outside of school, and it has been the actress’ main focus for several years.

86th Annual Academy Awards, 2014

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have attended countless Academy Awards ceremonies in their careers, so it’s always a delight to see them sharing a kiss before the show starts.

Mattel Children’s Hospital UCLA Kaleidoscope Ball, 2015

They’ve stuck together through thick and thin, including the actor’s unkempt facial hair! While the couple seems to barely age, at least we can date photos based on the state of Kurt Russell’s beard. This is just one of the many charitable causes the two are involved in.

Hollywood Walk of Fame, 2017

The couple was honored with a joint ceremony for their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After decades in entertainment, they certainly deserved their names on the famous stretch. Dozens of big names were there to support them, but their kids were probably the most important ones there to honor them.

The Christmas Chronicles, 2018

Of course, this collection wouldn’t be complete without a photo of the future Mr. and Mrs. Clause. Kurt Russell played Saint Nick in 2018’s The Christmas Chronicles, and Goldie Hawn is set to join him as Mrs. Clause in the sequel that’s scheduled to be released this Christmas.