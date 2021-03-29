$12.9 Million Mansion Formerly Owned By Bee Gees’ Robin Gibb For Sale

A Long Island mansion that once belonged to Bee Gees’ Robin Gibb is up for sale, and the stunning home is worth every bit of its exorbitant $12.9 million price tag. In addition to incredible views of the Long Island Sound from nearly every room in the house, there’s also an endless list of amenities after the previous owner spent $7 million refurbishing the estate.

(Tyler Sands, Sands Media House)

Owned During The Height Of Bee Gees Mania

Robin Gibb lived in the waterfront home during the ’70s and ’80s, right as the Bee Gees were enjoying the heights of popularity and stardom. According to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, the property sits on almost seven acres of land, which includes over 500-feet of beach.

(Tyler Sands, Sands Media House)

The home also comes equipped with a deep water dock that’s designed for large yachts, so nautically-minded potential buyers will have plenty of space for their favorite watercrafts.

(Tyler Sands, Sands Media House)

There’s also more than enough room for entertaining guests since there’s also a one-bedroom cottage complete with a wood-burning fireplace. The formal living and dining rooms would also be ideal for get-togethers, or guests could gather in the indoor winter garden.

(Tyler Sands, Sands Media House)

The seven-bedroom home boasts seven full baths along with three half baths. The house is also full of little secrets that add to its charm. For instance, there’s a hidden powder room behind a bookcase in the library. That’s not the library’s only secret. A hidden built-in bar is on the other side of the library and it contains a sink and wine refrigerator.

(Tyler Sands, Sands Media House)

A greenhouse, swimming pool, game room, and a third-floor home office have also been crammed into the home. With all these amenities, whoever settles into this home next will probably never have to leave.

