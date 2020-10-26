11 Celebrity Daughters Who Look Just Like Their Famous Moms

Celebrity kids often have it pretty good, but their fortunes double when they're blessed with their parents' good looks (and triple if they inherit their folks' talent.) Check out our list of famous moms and daughters who are mirror images of each other. We dare you to tell us you don't see the resemblance.
Mother and daughter actresses Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are practically twins with their golden locks and megawatt smiles. Even more incredible? Hudson's infant daughter Rani also takes after the two.
Here's another example of three generations of carbon-copied genes. Everyone used to marvel over the resemblance between actresses Blythe Danner and Gwyneth Paltrow; now you can count Paltrow's daughter Apple (with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin) as an extension of Danner's natural beauty.
Looking at Big Little Lies and High Fidelity star Zoë Kravitz, you might mistake her for Lisa Bonet circa 1990. Heck—the Cosby Show actress has hardly aged; you could say she looks like her daughter (with ex Lenny Kravitz) circa now.
It's hard to know who's who in this pic. Ava Phillippe, who turned 21 this past September, is a spitting image of her mom Reese Witherspoon, from their blonde tresses to baby blue eyes.
There's no reason model Kaia Gerber shouldn't follow in her mother's career footsteps. The 19-year-old inherited (almost) all of the features of her supermodel mother Cindy Crawford: the signature mole may not have been passed down, but she definitely got mom's strong brows, killer smile, and legs for days.
Of the three daughters shared by Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, eldest daughter Rumer Willis takes most after mom. It doesn't hurt that Demi defies age, making it even harder to tell the two apart.
No word on whether or not Cricket and Birdie Silverstein will pursue acting careers, but they sure look ready for their close-ups. Cricket and Birdie practically mirror their mom, Busy Philipps.
Actress Uma Thurman and her ex-husband, actor Ethan Hawke, had two children during their marriage, and 22-year-old daughter Maya definitely takes after mom. But while she can easily pass for Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction, the former Juilliard student opted for a career in music. Her debut album, Blush, was released in August and was met with positive reviews.
It's impossible to compare Madonna to anyone—unless we're talking about her first child, daughter Lourdes Leon. But only when Madge takes off the theatrical looks and strips down to the basics do we see the resemblance. There's no doubt Lola inherited her mom's facial structure, from her eyes to her chin.
Susan Sarandon and her actress-turned-lifestyle blogger daughter Eva Amurri are another mother-daughter duo whose looks mirror one another. The legendary actress definitely passed down her standout, expressive eyes—we wonder if any of Amurri's 6-year-old daughter, Marlow Mae, will follow in their footsteps.
Like mother, like daughter, like granddaughter. Blue Ivy Carter won the genetic lottery, and she obviously has mom Beyoncé to thank. But the icon wouldn't be where she's at without a little help from her own mom. Tina Knowles didn't only pass down her good looks, but also served as Bey's stylist during her Destiny's Child phase. Now the trio (plus Beyonce's twin daughter, Rumi) is practically a modern-day monarchy in the pop world.