‘1000-Lb Sisters’: What Amy And Tammy Slaton Are Doing Now After Season 2

Given the popularity of My 600-Lb Life, it’s no surprise that TLC is also home to 1,000-Lb Sisters. The reality series, which follows the weight loss journeys of sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton, is a hit. Viewers are hooked on the Slatons and their larger-than-life personalities; they came back for a second season earlier this year. But now that the season is over and the sisters aren’t on our TV screens, it leaves us wondering how much the 1,000-Lb Sisters now weigh. Find out what happened to the 1000-lb sisters after Season 2—and if they’ll be coming back for a third season.

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Features The Lives Of Amy And Tammy Slaton

1,000-Lb Sisters—a reality show following two morbidly obese sisters trying to lose weight—debuted on TLC on January 1, 2020.

The series follows Amy and Tammy Slaton, who live in the tiny town of Dixon, Kentucky. The two have struggled with food since adolescence. In a 2019 interview with the Courier-Journal, Amy attributed being overweight to the loss of her grandmother at age 10. Tammy adds that the two raised themselves on junk food because their mother worked multiple jobs and they didn’t know how to cook for themselves.

“It’s what we ate to survive, and that stuff is not good for you,” Tammy said. “Depression and just trying to live all kind of caught up with us.”

The Slatons originally documented their weight loss attempts for their YouTube channel. With over 136,000 YouTube subscribers, they caught the attention of TLC. Once they crossed over to TV, their popularity spiked. Fans wanted more, and the second season was ranked the number one show in its time period among women 25-54.

“Doing the show is one way to give us a different light because you can only show so much on YouTube,” said Amy. “This is actually day-to-day stuff that we deal with.”

1,000-Lb Sisters isn’t only about seeing numbers drop on a scale. Viewers are drawn to the sisters’ exuberant personalities. Plus, they showcase the major obstacles that come with being overweight. For instance, we become witnesses to Amy’s fertility issues and watch as Tammy struggles to admit she has a binge eating problem. All the while, the two need to deal with everyday sibling issues.

“We’re sisters, and we’re going to fight every now and again,” Amy said. “At the end of the day, we love each other.”

Season 2 Concluded In March 2021

The Slatons were so popular that TLC ordered 10 episodes for their second season in 2021. (Warning! Spoilers ahead.)

By the time the sisters returned to our screens, Amy had not only undergone gastric bypass surgery. She was also expecting her first child! Things were mostly looking up for her, but the hazards of overeating during a high-risk pregnancy became a major concern.

Unfortunately, Tammy wasn’t doing nearly as well. Not only did she fail to qualify for weight loss surgery, but she actually packed on some pounds. This gave her brother Chris an opportunity to join the series and become her weight loss buddy.

But by season’s end, she was recovering from coronavirus and needed medical oxygen to survive. Needless to say, weight loss went on the backburner. All the while, family members were concerned that her new boyfriend Jerry had less-than-genuine intentions for their relationship.

How Is Amy Doing Now?

Amy has made incredible progress since first appearing on the show. Her weight dropped from approximately 400 to 270 pounds. Based on recent photos she shared to her Instagram, it looks like she’s doing a great job of keeping the weight off.

Amy and her husband Michael welcomed their first child, Gage Deon Halterman, into the world on November 10, 2020. The delivery was fraught with complications—Gage was in breech position and had to be delivered via Cesarian. He was rushed for tests because his blood sugar plummeted.

But all is well now and Amy is a thrilled new mom. Her recent series of pics on Instagram reveal a darling and happy infant:

You can also watch videos of Gage on Amy’s YouTube channel, which has 453,000 subscribers.

“Holding Gage for the first time felt surreal,” she said on an episode. “My heart just melted. He was so perfect. His little fingers, his toes. Yeah, I made this little ball of joy.”

Is Tammy Still Struggling With Her Weight?

Tammy showed some promise towards the end of Season 1 when she dropped 50 pounds. But she still ultimately missed the goal required to get bariatric surgery. This caused tension between the siblings, as Amy had managed to earn the green light to go under the knife.

Once the pandemic struck, Tammy regained all of her weight while staying indoors—and then some. She started at roughly 600 pounds in the series premiere; by Season 2, she was up to 640.

Family members suspect that Tammy’s new boyfriend Jerry is enabling her food addiction. Watch the drama come to a head as family members confront her about her choices. Chris warns that once she reaches the point of being bedridden, it’s “game over.”

Unfortunately, things have only gotten worse for Tammy. Last November, she revealed to her 119,000 YouTube subscribers that she tested positive for Covid. She also battled pneumonia and spent two weeks in the hospital.

Since then, Tammy remains on oxygen and is still struggling with her weight. She regularly shares videos on TikTok with her 1.4 million followers, and tries her best to brush off any negative comments.

The tubes in her nose alarmed fans, but she assured them that she was okay in a separate video update. Tammy explained she was only hooked up to medical oxygen to keep her “lungs sturdy,” and that she was down from 15 liters a day to three liters.

Will ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Return For Season 3?

Yes! In May, Tammy confirmed on TikTok that 1,000-Lb Sisters will be returning for Season 3. A user also asked if she wore face masks in her videos to conceal potential weight changes, but Tammy laughed it off.

“I wasn’t wearing a mask to hide my face. I’m wearing it ’cause Covid,” she said. “I ain’t trying to get sick again.”

With oxygen tubes still in her nose, we expect that next season we’ll see Tammy talk about her condition and how it’s impacted her weight loss journey. A premiere date hasn’t been announced, but if it follows the last two seasons, expect it to arrive in early 2022.

“Tammy and Amy Slaton have captivated us with their fun-loving personalities, heartfelt challenges, and uplifting victories,” Alon Orstein, Senior Vice President of Production and Development at TLC, said at the end of Season 2. “We admire their genuine, evolving journeys and we are rooting for them as they pursue paths toward healthier lifestyles.”