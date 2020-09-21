10 Times Meghan Markle Has Been Unfairly Trashed By The Tabloids

The story depicts Markle as ungrateful and backstabbing, mostly due to the book Finding Freedom, which Markle had no part in writing and yet is constantly attacked for in the gossip media. According to the bogus article, the queen believed that she is the only one that could reign in Markle. Frankly, that’s the most insulting and recurring trope the tabloids use on Markle — that she is out of control. What evidence is there, anywhere, that she is “out of control”? She and Prince Harry have spent the entire lockdown inside, doing speaking engagements via video and occasionally venturing out into LA to do charity work. Nothing needs reigning in, by the queen or anyone else.