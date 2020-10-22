10 Most Famous Scorpios, Not Including Drake

Joaquin Phoenix: Born October 28, 1974

Is anyone surprised to find that Joaquin Phoenix is a Scorpio? Private to his core, a bit mysterious, intensely passionate about his chosen causes, and at the top of his field, it would be difficult to find someone who fits the scorpion-represented zodiac better than Phoenix. One thing that a Scorpio will never shy away from is a project that others run from, which might be why Phoenix has taken on movie roles that stray far from the norm, such as his 2019 hit Joker. Scorpios are naturally drawn to the darker, more macabre side of life, which could be one of the reasons why Phoenix was able to encapsulate the notoriously dark character as well as he did.