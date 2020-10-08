10 Most Famous Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were From Georgia

Kenan Thompson

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson was also born in Atlanta, Georgia. Thompson got his career started early when he landed a role on Nickelodeon’s All That, which also produced fellow child stars Drake Bell and Amanda Bynes. Thompson was a standout on the children’s sketch comedy show and soon got his own show on the channel, Kenen And Kel, which also starred fellow All That alum Kel Mitchell. The two proved to be a formidable duo and soon landed starring roles in the movie Good Burger. Since his heady days as a teen movie star, Thompson went on to star in several kid-friendly films such as Fat Albert before landing at SNL in 2003, where he’s been ever since.