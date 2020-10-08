10 Most Famous Celebrities That Are Surprisingly From Illinois

Robin Williams

The late comedian Robin Williams was born in Chicago, like so many of his fellow comedians and celebrities. When he was 16, he and his family moved to California due to his father finding a new job. Once he graduated from high school, Williams attended Claremont Men's College, though he soon dropped out to focus on his career in acting. He then spent the next several years studying his craft at the College of Marin before earning a full scholarship to the Juilliard School. He began his career performing stand-up in San Francisco before he landed his first big gig on the hit comedy Mork & Mindy. The show catapulted Williams to fame and he spent the next few decades appearing both in TV shows and feature films. Tragically, Williams took his own life at the age of 63 in 2014, leaving the world just a little darker, and with a little less laughter, without him.