10 Most Famous Actors From Toronto

Rick Moranis

Canadian darling Rick Moranis, who was, unfortunately, the recent victim of an unprovoked attack in New York City, also hails from Toronto, where he was born and raised. He began his career as a DJ at a few different Toronto radio stations in the early 70’s before branching out into comedy. One thing led to another and Moranis soon found himself starring in some of the biggest hit movies of the 1980s and ’90s, like Big Bully, Ghostbusters, and Little Shop Of Horrors. After the death of his wife, Moranis retired from acting to focus on being a single father for his two children. He just re-emerged publicly for the first time in years when he appeared in a commercial for Mint Mobile alongside fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds.