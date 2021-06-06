Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

At-home manicures have steadily become the new norm with YouTube tutorials, at-home kits, and TikTok nail trends popping up everywhere. That’s why we rounded up 10 summer nail trends that are way cheaper to achieve then going to the nail salon.

1. Fruity Tutti

(Angelika Smile/shutterstock)

Fun and fruity nails are all the rage for summertime. Some fruits to base your nails on include kiwis, watermelons, strawberries, and even oranges.

For kiwi nails, you’ll need a white base coat, a light green nail polish, and a black or brown color for the seeds. You’ll leave the bottom third of your nail white and paint a green swoosh across the rest of the nail. For the transition between the two colors, paint small dots in a curved line to make seeds.

2. Pastel Patterns

(Pixel Shot/shutterstock)

The pastel nail trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Thank goodness it’s beyond easy to achieve.

Choose a few of Essie’s gorgeous soft colors, and paint each nail a different color. And make sure to stick to a pattern. This way, your nails will be on point.

3. Negative Space

(Marina_mrs_brooke/shutterstock)

Sophisticated yet uncomplicated, the negative space mani is fun and easy to incorporate a natural look into your beauty regimen.

These monochrome nail wraps from Scratch (a woman-owned brand!) are an easy way to get the look. All you have to do is apply the nail wrap onto your nails and layer with you favorite non-quick dry top coat.

4. Rainbow Nails

(Iryna Kolesova/shutterstock)

Kick-off Pride month and the summer season with this super easy DIY manicure. Full of bright, happy, and cheerful colors, there are so many ways to rock this look.

For longer nails, thin strips of alternating rainbow colors on the tips look amazing. For shorter nails, pick a cute set of Sally Hansen nail polishes and add sweeps of rainbow color across the nail.

5. Animal Print

(Tamara83/shutterstock)

Animal print nails are all the rage, as influencers and celebrities alike are loving the zebra, cheetah, and leopard prints. And wile this trend looks impossible to achieve at home, it’s easier than it looks.

First, choose an accent nail for the animal print. Then, paint OPI’s Dutch Tulip over all of your nails besides the accent nail. Next, simply place cute nail stickers on the accent nail. And remember, practice makes perfect!

6. Nature Inspired

(Gorbelabda/shutterstock)

Go outside, take a deep breath, and look around to get some inspiration for some nature-loving nails. Flowers, simplistic beach waves, and clouds are all popular designs, but if you want the ultra easy way to get a nature look, try using these gel flower nail strips.

7. Metallic Mani

(Irina Pechorina/shutterstock)

Metallic details can take an average mani to the next level.

This nail kit from KISS already has the metallic design, so it’s less work for you. Plus, they are waterproof and smudge-proof. If you’d rather stick to your natural nail, Orly has various metallic colors to create an accent nail with.

8. Neon Lights

(Iana Surman/shutterstock)

The neon craze of the ’90s is back, baby.

First, apply a white base coat to ensure that those neon colors pop. Then, grab a color like Thistle Do Nicely or Celtic Sun from China Glaze to make the magic happen.

9. Double French Tip

(Honchar Roman/shutterstock)

We love the classic French mani, but take it up a notch by adding an extra French tip!

Ella+Mila makes the perfect french mani set to achieve the classy, nude style. If you’re looking for something more bold, try painting the tips with different neon colors.

10. Nearly Neutral

(Valeria Potapova/shutterstock)

Keep things easy and breezy this summer with minimal effort, but salon-quality looks.

Take your favorite nude, like this Essie Buns Up color, and coat your nails. You can also add simple nail tattoos to add a bit more flair to neutral nails.

