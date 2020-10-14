10 Celebrity Virgos To Complete Beyonce's Astrological Squad

Zendaya: Born September 1, 1996

Another child star, Zendaya, is a Virgo through and through. Like so many other child actors who came out of Disney, Zendaya is a triple, or maybe quadruple, threat. She acts, she sings, she models, and she’s quite the talented dancer to boot. Being multi-talented is a defining characteristic of Virgos, as is the sign’s tendency towards meticulousness. It’s not uncommon for Virgos to try and do everything for themselves, particularly when they’re confident they can do it better than anyone else. In an interview with Vogue Australia, Zendaya revealed that she prefers to do her own makeup, explaining, “I do it best when I do it myself. I’m a Virgo and I know what I like.” That’s very on-brand for a Virgo.