10 Celebrity Virgos To Complete Beyonce's Astrological Squad

Virgos are one of the most hardworking, organized, and determined astrological signs on the chart, so it's no wonder so many of them wind up as multi-talented celebrities. Beyoncé, Cameron Diaz, and more famous Virgos exemplify the sign's most common characteristics. Some might say that Virgo season has already passed, but real Virgos know the season goes year-round.
We’re not sure if there’s anyone who embodies the Virgo sign more than Queen Bey herself. Virgos are known to be hardworking, almost to a fault, and Beyoncé is one of the hardest workers in the entertainment industry. In addition to her multi-award-winning music career, Beyoncé has also branched out into acting as well, starring in Dreamgirls, Austin Powers: Gold Member, and Obsessed. She’s recently begun marrying visual performing arts with her songs, such as her visual album Lemonade and 2020’s Black Is King. Clearly looking to stretch her multi-talented muscles even more, Beyoncé also directed her 2020 film Homecoming. The former Destiny’s Child member shares three children with her husband Jay-Z.
Nicole Richie got a less than wise tattoo as a 16-year-old in honor of her astrological sign. Since Virgo’s representative is a virgin, Richie got the word “Virgin” tattooed across her wrist. It seems as if the reality star turned fashion icon had some regrets about the ink, but she’s taken it all in stride, which is classic Virgo.
Actress Keke Palmer wears her astrological sign with pride, as evidenced by the title of her recently released EP, Virgo Tendencies Part 1. Much like her fellow famous Virgo cohorts, Palmer showed a great deal of talent at a young age and made her breakthrough at 11-years-old in 2006 with a starring role in Akeelah And The Bee. A few years later, Palmer scored her own Nickelodeon sitcom, True Jackson, VP. Around the same time, the multi-talented star was working on her musical career and released her first album, So Uncool. Last year, Palmer had a starring role in the Jennifer Lopez led film Hustlers. She currently co-hosts Strahan, Sara and Keke with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines, a role for which she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award.
Though Cameron Diaz has since stepped back from the spotlight, she began her career in the entertainment industry as a teenage model. Early on, she demonstrated an ability to try out new talents by landing the lead female role in the 1994 comedy The Mask. One role led to the next and soon Diaz was starring in the hit action flick Charlie’s Angels alongside Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore. After the former actress left her acting career in the past, she went on to invest in health and biotech startups. That's not surprising considering that health and wellness are very important to Virgos. Late last year, she and her husband Benji Madden welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Raddix.
Comedian Melissa McCarthy has the classic overachiever trait that so many of her fellow Virgos share. Not only has Melissa McCarthy enjoyed popularity as one of Gilmore Girls’ mainstay characters, but she and her husband Ben Falcone are also the founders of the production company On the Day Productions. McCarthy rose to national prominence after her scene-stealing role in Bridesmaids. From there, McCarthy continued appearing in comedic films like Identity Thief and The Boss. She also tried her hand at more dramatic roles, like she did for her movie Can You Ever Forgive Me?. McCarthy also has her own line of plus-sized clothing for women, named Melissa McCarthy Seven7.
Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart also appeared in the highly acclaimed crime drama Hustlers alongside fellow Virgo Keke Palmer. In addition to her acting chops, which are on full display in Reinhart’s latest film Chemical Hearts, Reinhart expresses herself through poetry. Last month, Reinhart released her debut book, a collection of poems entitled Swimming Lessons: Poems. Writing is a common tool for expressive Virgos, so it’s no wonder Reinhart was drawn to the medium. The actress also once tweeted, “I was baking cookies tonight and thought: must be so hard to be a baker...baking cookies for the first time with your young child...and watching them frost the cookies so horribly and resist that urge to breakout the piping bags and fancy metal tips.” Typical Virgo perfectionism.
Aloof and mysterious Keanu Reeves is a man who values his privacy, a common trait shared among many Virgos. The Canadian-born actor has had a decades-long career, starting with several theatrical hits in the 80’s, including Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure which led him to star in 90’s blockbuster hits like Speed alongside Sandra Bullock. His biggest hit came in 1999 with The Matrix. For many years, Reeves also played in a band, Dogstar, as the bassist. Virgos aren’t content with mastering one thing, they have to master them all.
Another child star, Zendaya, is a Virgo through and through. Like so many other child actors who came out of Disney, Zendaya is a triple, or maybe quadruple, threat. She acts, she sings, she models, and she’s quite the talented dancer to boot. Being multi-talented is a defining characteristic of Virgos, as is the sign’s tendency towards meticulousness. It’s not uncommon for Virgos to try and do everything for themselves, particularly when they’re confident they can do it better than anyone else. In an interview with Vogue Australia, Zendaya revealed that she prefers to do her own makeup, explaining, “I do it best when I do it myself. I’m a Virgo and I know what I like.” That’s very on-brand for a Virgo.
Another Disney star, Nick Jonas rose to fame alongside his older brothers as one part of the three-man band known as the Jonas Brothers. The trio got their big break after appearing in an episode of Hannah Montana alongside fellow Disney alum Miley Cyrus. The band enjoyed an immense amount of popularity from 2007 until the brothers announced their decision to break up the band in 2012. Over the next few years, Jonas worked hard to establish himself as an independent artist. In 2019, Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, reunited the band and began touring once again, though obviously, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a pause on that for now.
Colin Firth’s dry, British charm should be more accurately credited to his astrological sign than where he was born. The British actor also has a very nervous energy at times, which is a characteristic some Virgos share. Looking over Firth’s career as an actor, there are so many different types of movies, it’s clear that he enjoys trying new things, another common Virgo trait. He knew from a young age that he wanted to be a professional actor, showing the determination that Virgos are renowned for.
What a talented group of stars. It's no wonder these celebrities made it to A-list status, considering their hefty and frankly impressive resumes. Guess that's part and parcel for a Virgo, though.