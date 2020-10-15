10 Celebrity Libras Who Aren't Kim Kardashian

Matt Damon: Born October 8, 1970

Matt Damon is another Libra. The actor is famous for his genial attitude and fun-loving personality. There have even been tabloid rumors which claim that his carefree attitude has gotten him in trouble with co-stars, specifically notoriously serious actor Christian Bale. That “feud” turned out to be nothing at all, which is usually the case. It’s very hard to not get along with Libras, who typically value keeping the peace above all else. Besides, this sign is charming enough to quickly bandage over any offense made.