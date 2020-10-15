10 Celebrities Born In September

Niall Horan: Born September 13, 1993

As one part of the biggest boy bands in recent memory, One Direction, Niall Horan had to deal with a sudden onslaught of fame at a young age. The Irish singer-songwriter was only 16-years-old when he auditioned for The X Factor and though the judges thought he wasn’t quite ready to make it as a solo act, they decided to group him with several other boys near his age, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, to form a new boy band. Though the group didn’t take home the win, having finished third in the competition, they were signed by Simon Cowell and went on to enjoy worldwide fame. In 2015, the group announced their intention to go on an indefinite hiatus. Horan has gone on to pursue a solo career, releasing his first solo album Heartbreak Weather earlier this year.