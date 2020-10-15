10 Celebrities Born In September

September is the month that most kids are back in school and a coolness has begun to replace the summer heat. It’s also the month that some of our most cherished celebrities were born. Here are ten of the most famous people to be born in the month of September.
Salma Hayek Jiménez was born in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico, which is where the famed actress began her acting career. In 1991, Hayek moved to Los Angeles. While there, she caught the attention of director Robert Rodriguez who then cast her in his film Desperado opposite Antonio Banderas. She then played a small part in From Dusk Til Dawn as a vampire queen and her erotic table dance with a large snake quickly gained widespread attention. Since those early days, Hayek has gone on to star in a number of movies and has even tried her hand at producing and directing with stellar results.
It might have been her older sister’s, Kate Middleton, wedding, but it was Pippa Middleton who stole the show. The English socialite turned heads with her dress, specifically how flattering it was for her figure. Like her older sister, Pippa attended some of the very best schools England had to offer before attending the University of Edinburgh, where she received a degree in English. In 2012, she released a party planning book called Celebrate, which she followed up in 2016 with her second book, Heartfelt. In 2017 she married her husband James Matthews and the couple welcomed a son in 2018.
American Idol judge Harry Connick, Jr was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, where his father, Harry Connick, Sr. was the district attorney for an amazing 30 years. Considering the impact that the city has had on American music, it’s no wonder Connick, Jr became interested in music at a young age. He learned how to play the piano when he was only 3-years-old. He studied jazz for a while at Loyola University, Connick, Jr moved to New York to study before signing with Columbia Records. He got his first big break after providing the soundtrack for the classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally. Since then, Connick Jr has continued to grow his star power and now flexes his musical muscles as a judge on American Idol, alongside fellow legendary musicians Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.
Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Jada Pinkett Smith showed a love and aptitude for the performing arts from a young age. She attended the Baltimore School for the Arts, where she met and befriended late rapper Tupac Shakur. Smith began her acting career with a short-lived role on True Colors before appearing in A Different World in 1991. She starred opposite Eddie Murphy in The Nutty Professor before taking a more dramatic role for the 1996 crime drama Set It Off, which also starred Queen Latifah. She and husband Will Smith married in 1997, and though the couple hit a bit of a rough patch this summer, the two continue to be one of Hollywood’s longest-standing spouses.
Hugh Grant, one of the most famous British actors of our generation, was born in London. After graduating from college, Grant dabbled in a variety of odd jobs before going on to score a number of stage roles before breaking into small TV and film roles. He had his first big break in Four Weddings and a Funeral. From there, Grant went on to star in a number of internationally acclaimed films, such as About A Boy, Sense And Sensibility, and, of course, Notting Hill. Those films launched Grant’s career, and have continued to stand the test of time.
British royalty’s so-called "rebel prince," also known as the Duke of Sussex, was baptized Henry Charles Albert David, but is better known by the world simply as Prince Harry. After completing school, Prince Harry followed his father’s, Prince Charles, footsteps, took a gap year, and worked on a cattle station in Australia. In 2005, he entered the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and began his training to become an officer. During his time in the military, Prince Harry was twice deployed to Afghanistan. After a bachelorhood that sparked several scandals, Prince Harry settled down with former actress Meghan Markle and the two wed in 2018, welcoming their son, Archie, in 2019.
Born Idrissa Akuna Elba, though he later shortened his first name to Idris, Elba was born in London. In his early 20s, Elba worked as a DJ under the name DJ Big Driis, even as he auditioned for acting roles on television. He received his first big break after being cast as a central character in the British drama Bramwell. In 2002, Elba was cast in HBO’s The Wire, which promoted him to household name status. That led to his starring role in BBC’s Luthor. Elba hasn’t only played dramatic roles. He had a hilarious six-episode arc on The Office and also played the villain in the Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.
Famed director and acclaimed actor Tyler Perry was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. His birth name was Emmitt Perry Jr, but he had his name legally changed as a teenager to distance himself from his father, who he’d described as abusive. In 1990, Perry moved to Atlanta, Georgia with the hopes of becoming a playwright and director. Though his first creative venture, I Know I've Been Changed, was deemed a critical and financial failure, Perry continued writing, producing, and directing plays before finally releasing his first film in 2005, Diary Of A Mad Black Woman. Perry has gone on to produce, write, and direct a number of films, and not only appears in front of the camera in his own films but in other blockbusters as well.
Alecia Beth Moore, better known as her stage name Pink, was born in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. She was certain from a young age that she wanted to be a singer and began performing in local clubs at 14-year-old. Pink began getting offers to join girl groups before catching the eye of legendary producer L.A. Reid, who convinced her to go solo. It was the right decision since Pink’s first two albums, Can't Take Me Home and Missundaztood, were released to incredible commercial success. She’s still touring to this day, usually bringing her family, husband Carey Hart, and her two kids, along with her.
As one part of the biggest boy bands in recent memory, One Direction, Niall Horan had to deal with a sudden onslaught of fame at a young age. The Irish singer-songwriter was only 16-years-old when he auditioned for The X Factor and though the judges thought he wasn’t quite ready to make it as a solo act, they decided to group him with several other boys near his age, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, to form a new boy band. Though the group didn’t take home the win, having finished third in the competition, they were signed by Simon Cowell and went on to enjoy worldwide fame. In 2015, the group announced their intention to go on an indefinite hiatus. Horan has gone on to pursue a solo career, releasing his first solo album Heartbreak Weather earlier this year.
September seems to be a boom month for celebrities of all stripes to be born. From dramatic actors to world-famous singers, this month has produced some serious talent. We wonder if their zodiac sign has something to do with that?