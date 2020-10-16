10 Celebrities Born In October

October brings the full glory of autumn, along with the spectacular spooks of Halloween. It’s also the birth month of several of our favorite celebrities, including Hugh Jackman and Katy Perry. Clearly, the people born in this month are incredibly talented, not to mention good looking.
Zac Efron was born in sunny California in the late '80s. He began working in theater as a kid, and eventually was accepted into the University of Southern California but didn’t enroll. Instead, he attended the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts. He began picking up bit roles in shows like Firefly and ER before he caught his big break after being cast as Troy Bolton in High School Musical. The Disney production launched Efron to household name status, and he subsequently won starring roles in Hairspray, 17 Going On 30, and starred in The Greatest Showman with his fellow Libra, Hugh Jackman. Though he’s moved past teen heartthrob status, Efron still enjoys the reputation of being one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, though it seems like he’s currently off the market.
Hugh Jackman was born in Sydney, Australia. He began his acting career by performing in theatrical productions. In fact, much of his career was spent on the stage until he was cast as Wolverine in Bryan Singer’s X-Men in 2000. From there, Jackman continued to play the comic book staple until 2017, when he announced that Logan was the last film that he would don the claws for. In the meantime, Jackman went on to star in a number of critically acclaimed films and blockbuster successes. He starred in romantic drama Kate & Leopold and showcased his musical talents in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman. It seems impossible to find a role that Jackman can’t excel at.
Singer-songwriter John Mayer was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut and developed a love for music early on in life. Although he wanted to get started on his music career immediately after high school, his parents pressured him to attend college, which he reluctantly agreed to. He didn’t last long at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, since he dropped out after two semesters and moved to Atlanta, Georgia with a friend to pursue his musical dreams. The duo didn’t pan out, however, and soon Mayer was on his own, which wound up working out for the young musician. In 2002, he churned out hit after hit from his album Room for Squares, quickly elevating himself to a household name with songs such as “Your Body Is A Wonderland” and “No Such Thing.” His follow up album, Heavier Things, also contained a number of chart topping hits, like his song “Daughters.”
Born in Vancouver, Canada, Ryan Reynolds got his start in acting at a young age after landing a role in a Canadian teen soap opera by the name of Hillside. In 2002, much to his shame, he starred in National Lampoon’s Van Wilder in 2002 before moving on to bigger and better roles. Though he’d primarily taken comedic roles, like his character Monty in Waiting..., he starred in the horror remake The Amityville Horror in 2005. His good looks, quick wit, and comedic timing made him a hit with audiences and led to one of his most iconic roles: Deadpool, the fourth-wall breaking, chimichanga-obsessed superhero.
Kim Kardashian is a California girl, through and through. We’re all aware of how the Kardashian got her start, but it was her reality show with her family that launched her into household name status. Keeping Up with the Kardashians has chronicled Kardashian and her family’s life for the last 13 years, which have included a number of scandals and familial fights. The show is coming to an end after the current season is completed, and it possibly couldn’t be a moment too soon for the family, which has faced numerous controversies over the last few months thanks to Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West.
Dakota Johnson comes from a long lineage of actors, beginning with her maternal grandmother, Tippi Hedren, and, of course, her parents, actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith. Johnson was born in Austin, Texas but spent much of her youth bouncing around between film sets due to her parents’ careers. She developed an interest in modeling at a young age after participating in a photoshoot for Teen Vogue and began to find modeling work as a teen. Her acting career began with a few small roles in films like The Social Network and 21 Jump Street. Her big break came with her role as Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades Of Gray in 2015. Since then, Johnson has gone on to star in a number of movies, but something tells us her best work is yet to come.
The Office star John Krasinski was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the youngest of three boys. Krasinski went to Brown University and studied English before going on to study acting at several highly esteemed universities. His first break came, of course, from his role as Jim Halpert on The Office. He used the exposure to break into film, co-starring in Jarhead, The Holiday, and Dreamgirls. In 2018, Krasinski directed and co-wrote A Quiet Place, which starred himself and his wife, Emily Blunt, as a married couple trying to survive with their children in a world where sound-chasing monsters exist. The film was well received and a sequel would have been released this year, but complications from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have halted its release.
Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known by her stage name Cardi B, was born in Washington Heights, Manhattan. She chose her stage name based on her favorite brand of rum, Bacardi, which was also her nickname. She began her career as a stripper, a fact that she’s vocally proud of. Videos of the rapper soon began to emerge online and in 2015, Cardi B was asked to join the cast of VH1’s Love And Hip Hop: New York. Cardi B also began releasing music around that same time, making a name for herself as a rapper with ferocious flow. In 2017, she had her breakthrough with her song “Bodak Yellow.” Since then, Cardi B has continued releasing popular music, though her latest song, “W.A.P.” wasn’t without its controversy.
Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, was born in Toronto, Canada, like so many other famous folks. At age 15, he auditioned for and won a role on the teen drama DeGrassi: The Next Generation. In 2006, Drake began releasing mixtapes of his raps, which impressed not only fans, but others in the music industry, like Lil Wayne, who took Drake under his wing and the two collaborated on a number of songs together. By 2009, with the release of his hit song “Find Your Love,” Drake shot to overnight success, though his career was years in the making at this point. Drake continues to release music, though sometimes his scandals threaten to eclipse his successes.
She was born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, but she usually goes by her stage name Katy Perry. Another California girl, Perry was born in Santa Barbara, though she moved around the US a lot as a kid before settling back down in the small, seaside enclave. Despite her religious upbringing, Perry’s first commercial success came from her song, “I Kissed A Girl,” though Perry later explained that her parents had no problem with her music. The singer’s first album, One of the Boys was a critical and commercial success and launched Perry’s career as an independent artist. Currently, the mother of one sits on the judges’ panel on American Idol alongside Harry Connick Jr. and Lionel Richie.
These celebrities spent years honing their talents and slowly making their way to the top. That type of perseverance seems to be par for the course when it comes to people born in October.