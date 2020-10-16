10 Celebrities Born In October

John Mayer: Born October 16, 1977

Singer-songwriter John Mayer was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut and developed a love for music early on in life. Although he wanted to get started on his music career immediately after high school, his parents pressured him to attend college, which he reluctantly agreed to. He didn’t last long at the prestigious Berklee College of Music, since he dropped out after two semesters and moved to Atlanta, Georgia with a friend to pursue his musical dreams. The duo didn’t pan out, however, and soon Mayer was on his own, which wound up working out for the young musician. In 2002, he churned out hit after hit from his album Room for Squares, quickly elevating himself to a household name with songs such as “Your Body Is A Wonderland” and “No Such Thing.” His follow up album, Heavier Things, also contained a number of chart topping hits, like his song “Daughters.”