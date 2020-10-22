10 Celebrities Born In November

Each month brings a different round of celebrity birthdays, and November is no different. This is the birth month for some of the biggest names in Hollywood, like Ryan Gosling and Chrissy Teigen. Here are some other celebrities you might not have known were born in November.
Anna Kay Faris was born in Baltimore, Maryland, though her family relocated to Edmonds, Washington, when she was a young girl. Once she graduated from high school, Faris attended the University of Washington, where she majored in English. Though she never thought her interest in acting would ever result in a major movie career, Faris soon found herself living in Los Angeles and, at the age of 22, she landed her first big role in Scary Movie. She played the main character, Cindy Campbell , in the horror parody, a role she reprised three more times in the subsequent sequels. Faris went on to star in several other major motion pictures, including Take Me Home Tonight, where she met her now ex-husband Chris Pratt, with whom she shares a son. The two finalized their divorce in 2018. Currently, Faris is engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.
American supermodel Chrissy Teigen was born in Delta, Utah, though her family relocated a few times before settling down in Huntington Beach, California. There, Teigen worked at a surf shop where she also did some modeling for the clothing company Billabong. She was eventually discovered by a photographer and launched her career as a supermodel. Proving herself to be multi-talented, Teigen parlayed her modeling career into becoming a television personality, hosting several popular shows like Bring the Funny and Lip Sync Battle. She’s also written two cookbooks and launched her own line of cookware. Teigen is currently married to singer/songwriter John Legend and the two share two children.
Legendary actress Goldie Hawn was born in Washington, DC, and showed she had a talent for entertainment early on, resulting in her parents putting her in dance class when she was 3 years old. Her dancing skills would be the launch pad of her career and were the reason she moved across the country to California. Soon, Hawn’s acting skills began taking center stage, and she shot to international fame thanks to her role on Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, where she played a stereotypical “dumb blonde,” though her comedic skills and polished performances proved she was anything but. Hawn parlayed her popular TV role into a lucrative film career that went on to stretch over several decades.
He’s been known as “Puff Daddy,” “P Diddy,” “Puffy,” and currently as simply “Diddy,” but he was born Sean John Combs in Harlem. After high school, Combs went on to attend Howard University where he majored in business, but he dropped out during his sophomore year. He got his start in the music industry by interning for Uptown Records, though he was fired in 1993. That didn’t stop Combs from pursuing his dreams, and he started his own label, Bad Boy Entertainment, soon after. With the help of The Notorious B.I.G, Combs made the label into a success. In 1997, Combs embarked on his own rap career, releasing his debut album No Way Out that same year. It was an instant success, like so many other projects Combs worked on, and included the single “I’ll Be Missing You,” which was dedicated to Biggie, who’d been murdered shortly before the album was released.
Micheal Ray Stevenson, but better known by his stage name Tyga, was born Compton, California, to a Vietnamese mother and Jamaican father. Tyga released his first mixtape in 2007. He released his first studio album, No Introduction, a year later. Later that same year, Tyga signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment, a subsidiary of Cash Money Records. Though his music is massively popular, like his hit song “Taste,” it’s his personal relationships that caught the attention of many. In 2011, Tyga began dating Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a son. The relationship ended in 2014 and shortly after, rumors began spreading that the rapper was dating reality star Kylie Jenner, who would have been about 16 at the start of their relationship. After Jenner turned 18, the two became an official couple, though they ended their relationship in 2017.
Though he was born in Canada, Ryan Gosling was destined to be a Hollywood star. He got his acting start early as a cast member on Disney’s The Mickey Mouse Club from 1993 to 1995, which led to him moving to Orlando, Florida. After the show was cancelled, he moved back to Canada, where he landed several other roles in family entertainment, but he eventually chose to work towards a career in film rather than television. That move proved wise, since in 2004, he landed his biggest role yet in The Notebook opposite fellow Canadian Rachel McAdams. The movie launched Gosling from a relative unknown to a household name.
Josh Duhamel was born in Minot, North Dakota. After high school, he attended Minot State University and planned to go to dental school, though he dropped out just a few credits short of earning his undergraduate degree. He soon found himself in California, where he worked odd jobs and modeled to pay the bills. He appeared in several music videos, including Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle” video. Then came his big break when he snagged a role on the soap opera All My Children as Leo du Pres. Duhamel’s star continued to rise and he was cast in Transformers and appeared in three other sequels for the franchise. He was married to songstress Fergie from 2009 until their divorce was finalized in 2019. The former spouses share a son.
David Schwimmer was born in New York City, though his family soon traded the East Coast for the West and moved to Los Angeles, California when he was a young boy. Though he wanted to pursue a career in acting right after he graduated from high school, his parents persuaded him to attend college first. After graduating from Northwestern University in Chicago, Schwimmer co-founded the Lookingglass Theater Company and moved back to sunny California, where he began picking up bit parts. Eventually those small roles turned into larger ones, leading to Schwimmer’s big break in 1994 when he was cast as the nerdy Ross Geller in the hit '90s sitcom, Friends.
Though her stage name comes courtesy of a whoopee cushion, Whoopi Goldberg was born Caryn Elaine Johnson in Manhattan. After dropping out of high school, Goldberg moved to California, where she worked a series of odd jobs before joining a theater group. She eventually moved back to New York in the '80s and was eventually discovered by Steven Spielberg, who cast her as the lead in his period drama based on the novel of the same name, The Color Purple. Goldberg’s acting career took off thanks to this experience, and she went on to land several other lucrative roles in films like Ghost and Sister Act, both of which earned her several awards. Currently, Goldberg is a host on The View, where she often has friendly clashes with her co-hosts.
Scarlett Ingrid Johansson is another Manhattan-born actress. From a young age, Johansson was determined to be an actress and enrolled in the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute to practice and hone her craft. She had several small roles in film and television before her first big break came in 1998 with The Horse Whisperer. She continued to grow her career as she entered into adulthood, landing starring roles in Lost In Translation and Girl with a Pearl Earring. With so much natural talent, Johansson’s career continued to advance, especially after she was cast as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in several of the superhero flicks as a supporting character.