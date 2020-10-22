10 Celebrities Born In November

Sean “Diddy” Combs: Born November 4, 1969

He’s been known as “Puff Daddy,” “P Diddy,” “Puffy,” and currently as simply “Diddy,” but he was born Sean John Combs in Harlem. After high school, Combs went on to attend Howard University where he majored in business, but he dropped out during his sophomore year. He got his start in the music industry by interning for Uptown Records, though he was fired in 1993. That didn’t stop Combs from pursuing his dreams, and he started his own label, Bad Boy Entertainment, soon after. With the help of The Notorious B.I.G, Combs made the label into a success. In 1997, Combs embarked on his own rap career, releasing his debut album No Way Out that same year. It was an instant success, like so many other projects Combs worked on, and included the single “I’ll Be Missing You,” which was dedicated to Biggie, who’d been murdered shortly before the album was released.